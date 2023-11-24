Andhra Pradesh NMMS 2023 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download

AP NMMS 2023 Admit Card: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the AP NMMS 2023 hall ticket. Students who have applied for the NMMS scholarship exam can download the hall ticket through the link provided on the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh NMMS scholarship exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the scholarship exam. To download the AP NMMS 2023 admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the School U_DISE Code and password in the admit card link provided.

The Andhra Pradesh NMMS 2023 admit card link is available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. Eligible candidates who have completed the application can also download the AP NMMS 2023 scholarship hall ticker through the direct link available here.

AP NMMS 2023 Admit card - Click Here

How to Download AN NMMS 2023 Admit Card

The AP NMMS 2023 admit card link is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card with them until the exam results are announced. Follow the steps given here to download the AP NMMS 2023 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP NMMS 2023

Step 2: Click on the NMMS 2023 hall ticket link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the School U_DISE Code and password

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP NMMS 2023 scholarship hall ticket through the link given here

AP NMMS 2023 Exam Pattern

MAT • 90 Multiple Choice Questions. • 90 Marks & Each question carries one mark. • No negative marking SAT • 90 Multiple Choice Questions • 90 Marks Covering social science, science, and mathematics of classes VII & VIII. Each question carries one mark • No negative marking.

About AP NMMS Exam 2023

The AP NMMS 2023 scholarship exam is conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Students will be tested on their mental ability and scholastic aptitude. The students selected under AP NMMS Exam 2024 will receive a sum of INR 12,000 per annum.

Also Read: AILET 2024 Admit Card Out Today, Get Direct Link Here