AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket (Today): AP EAPCET Admit Card to be Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket (Today): JNTU Anantpur on behalf of the APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2022 today - 27th June 2022. As per the latest update, the exam authority will release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket for the upcoming state-level entrance exam shortly. Like the application process which was held online, the release of AP EAMCET 202 Admit Card will also be done virtually and it would be made available to the students through official exam portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once declared, students will be able to access and download it easily via the link provided below:

Download AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket - Direct Link (Available Soon)

AP EAMCET 2022 Exam on 4th July

The admit cards being released today by JNTU Anantpur are for the state-level entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on 4th to 12th July 2022. The exam will be held on different days for aspirants of different academic streams. AP EAPCET 2022 Exam for engineering aspirants will be held from 4th to 8th July 2022 whereas entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy students will be held on 11th and 12th July 2022. On every day when AP EAMCET 2022 exam is to be held, the test will be organized in two shifts i.e., morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates who are registered to appear for the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam are advised to download the hall tickets as soon as they are published and verify all the details mentioned on it.

How to Download AP EAPCET Admit Card online?

To ensure easy availability of AP EAPCET 2022 Hall Tickets, candidates will be given access to download the same online via the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will get quick, easy and direct access to AP EAMCET 2022 Admit Cards online today. In order to download AP EAPCET 2022 Admit Cards, candidates will need to provide their Application Number and other details, as asked on the portal. Once published, students will be able to download the hall ticket in softcopy or PDF format. After downloading the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2022, candidates are advised to take printout of the same and keep it safety until the exam, for future reference.

