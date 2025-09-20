AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Today, Download PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Key Points
- Download final round seat allotment result today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
- Enter Hall ticket Number and Date of Birth to download allotment order
- College wise seat allotment result for round 3 soon
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: APSCHE will be releasing the EAPCET 2025 phase 3 counselling seat allotment result today, September 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the third and final round of counselling can download the seat allotment result through the link available on the official website.
Earlier, the AP EAPCET 2025 seat allotment result for round 3 was to be announced on September 18, 2025 which was postponed and will now be released today. Along with the allotment, the last date for candidates to report to allotted colleges have also been postponed. Candidates allotted seats in AP EAPCET 2025 final round counselling can report to the allotted colleges by September 23, 2025.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result.
AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
How to Download AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result?
The AP EAMCET 2025 final round seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the college wise allotment result link
Step 3: Enter the college name and submit
Step 4: The college wise allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Click on the allotment order link
Step 6: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 7: The allotment order will be displayed
Step 8: Download for further reference
Documents Required for AP EAPCET Admissions 2025
Those granted seats in the third and final round of EAPCET counselling must have the following documents ready with them for admissions.
Related Stories
-
AP EAMCET rank card 2025
-
AP EAMCET hall ticket 2025
-
AP EAMCET allotment letter 2025
-
Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates
-
Birth Certificate
-
Transfer certificate
-
Study certificate from VI to intermediate
-
EWS certificate
-
Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination
-
Andhra Pradesh residence certificate
-
Integrated community certificate
-
Income certificate
-
Local status certificate
Also Read: AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Live: APSCHE Final Phase Seat Allotment Today, Download PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation