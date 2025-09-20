AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Today, Download PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: APSCHE will be releasing the EAPCET 2025 phase 3 counselling seat allotment result today, September 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the third and final round of counselling can download the seat allotment result through the link available on the official website.

Earlier, the AP EAPCET 2025 seat allotment result for round 3 was to be announced on September 18, 2025 which was postponed and will now be released today. Along with the allotment, the last date for candidates to report to allotted colleges have also been postponed. Candidates allotted seats in AP EAPCET 2025 final round counselling can report to the allotted colleges by September 23, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result.