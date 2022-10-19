AP EAMCET Counselling Registration 2022 for Final Phase Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Apply Till 21st Oct

AP EAMCET Counselling Registration 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) 2022 counselling registration for final phase today on 19th October. Candidates can apply for AP EAMCET counselling 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 is 21st October.

It is advised that, candidates who have not participated in the AP EAMCET round 1 counselling must complete the registration for the final phase at the earliest. The AP EAMCET 2022 online certificate verification and option entry will be held from 19th to 23rd October 2022.

AP EAMCET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for Final Phase?

According to APSCHE official notice, it has been stated that , "Qualified and eligible Candidates of APEAPCET-2022 who have participated in first phase Counseling are informed to exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any, from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility (café/ home) as per the schedule given below."

1st Step - Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Candidate Registration.

3rd Step - Enter login credentials - AP EAPCET Hall Ticket and Date Of Birth.

4th Step - Pay the AP EAMCET counselling fees, fill in the preferred choice of institute and course.

5th Step - Now, submit the form.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment

As per the notice released, the APSCHE will also provide candidates with the option to change their allotted seats. The window will be activated on 23rd October 2022. The AP EAMCET seat allotment result will be declared on 26th October and candidates can report at their respective colleges till 31st October. In case of any issues, the candidates can contact the officials by mailing them at convenorapeapcet2022@gmail.com or they can call at 7995681678, 7995865456.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2022 Released, Check Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Final Phase Schedule Here