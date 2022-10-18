AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2022 Released, Check Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Final Phase Schedule Here

AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), previously AP EAMCET final phase counselling dates today. As per the released schedule, the AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 for final phase will commence from 19th October 2022.

Candidates can check the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 final phase dates at the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in as well as here on this page below. The AP EAMCET counselling will be conducted in several rounds. Candidates entering their options within the specified time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Dates for Final Phase

Events Dates Commencement of AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration 19th October 2022 Last date to register for AP EAMCET 21st October 2022 Verification of documents 19th to 21st October 2022 Exercising the web-options by eligible candidates 19th to 22nd October 2022 Availability of change of options 23rd October 2022 AP EAMCET seat allotment result 26th October 2022 Reporting 26th to 31st October 2022

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 For Final Phase Notice PDF

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022

Candidates appearing for the final phase and AP EAMCET web counselling have to carry the below-mentioned documents original as well as photo-copy. Check the list below -

AP EAPCET Rank card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

Class 10th, 12th Marks Memo

Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Residency certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for Final Phase

As per the released information, all the qualified candidates of AP EAPCET who have participated in 1st phase counselling can exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any, from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility.

The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done based on the candidate’s marks and rank. They will be ranked based on the AP EAPCET normalized marks - 75% weightage and 25% weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.

