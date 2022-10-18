    AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2022 Released, Check Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Final Phase Schedule Here

    Updated: Oct 18, 2022 13:25 IST
    AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), previously AP EAMCET final phase counselling dates today. As per the released schedule, the AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 for final phase will commence from 19th October 2022. 

    Candidates can check the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 final phase dates at the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in as well as here on this page below. The AP EAMCET counselling will be conducted in several rounds. Candidates entering their options within the specified time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission. 

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Dates for Final Phase 

    Events

    Dates

    Commencement of AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration 

    19th October 2022

    Last date to register for AP EAMCET

    21st October 2022

    Verification of documents 

    19th to 21st October 2022

    Exercising the web-options by eligible candidates

    19th to 22nd October 2022

    Availability of change of options

    23rd October 2022

    AP EAMCET seat allotment result

    26th October 2022

    Reporting 

    26th to 31st October 2022

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 For Final Phase Notice PDF

    Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 

    Candidates appearing for the final phase and AP EAMCET web counselling have to carry the below-mentioned documents original as well as photo-copy. Check the list below - 

    • AP EAPCET Rank card
    • AP EAMCET Hall Ticket
    • Class 10th, 12th Marks Memo
    • Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
    • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
    • EWS certificate (if applicable)
    • Residency certificate (if applicable)
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for Final Phase

    As per the released information, all the qualified candidates of AP EAPCET who have participated in 1st phase counselling can exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any, from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility. 

    The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done based on the candidate’s marks and rank. They will be ranked based on the AP EAPCET normalized marks - 75% weightage and 25% weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.  

