AP EAPCET 2023 Special Round Admission Web Options Entry Window Close Today, Allotment List Soon

APEAPCET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will close the AP EAPCET 2023 MPC Stream counselling special round web options entry process today, November 8, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the special admission round can enter their choices for the allotment through the link given here.

Students must note that a chance for them to make changes in the web options entered will also be provided on November 9, 2023. Based on the schedule released, the allotment result is expected to be announced on November 10, 2023, and candidates allotted seats can report for the admissions from November 11 to 13, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 MPC stream special admission round web options entry window is available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the web option entry process through the link given here.

AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Eligibility

Given below are the eligibility criteria for those who can participate in the special admission round

Candidates who have has secured a seat but not shown interest to join/admit in the allotted seat.

Candidates who have not secured seats so far, but have completed the certificate verification

Those who have not exercised the options so far, but have completed the certificate verification

Candidates who have reported/not reported but cancelled their allotment.

AP EAPCET 2023 Special Admission Round Web Options Entry

The AP EAPCET 2023 web options entry window is available on the official counselling portal. Eligible students can follow the steps given here to complete the web options entry process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for AP EAPCET MPC stream counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling web options entry window

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Save the options entered and click on submit

Also Read: AISSEE 2024 Notification Releases, NTA Sainik School Exam on January 21, Register at exams.nta.ac.in