AP ECET 2023: Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the AP ECET registrations today, April 10, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply and are yet to apply can submit their applications through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the APECET exam on May 5, 2023, in two shifts. Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh CET exam to get admission into various engineering courses can submit the admission application form without paying any late fees by today, April 10, 2023. They can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

AP ECET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP ECET 2023 Registration Fees

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can check the registration fee details given in the table below.

Category Fees Other candidates (OC) Rs 600 Backward candidates (BC) Rs 550 Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) candidates Rs 500

Documents required for AP ECET 2023 registrations

Eligible and interested candidates are required to keep the listed documents or details ready with them before submitting the registration form.

Qualification examination hall ticket number (diploma/degree)

SSC or 10th class hall ticket number

Places of study from 6th class onwards

Caste category- Mee seva certificate number

Income certificate- Mee seva certificate number

Passport-size photograph of the candidate

Scanned copy of the candidate's signature

Ration card of the family

Aadhar card

How to fill out the APECET registration form 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to complete the registration process. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the information bulletin before applying for the APECET exam 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ECET 2023 direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Read all the instructions provided and then click on the proceed button

Step 4: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the application form

Step 5: Make the online payment of APECET registration fee and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the registration confirmation page for future use

