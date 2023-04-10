AP ECET 2023: Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the AP ECET registrations today, April 10, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply and are yet to apply can submit their applications through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the APECET exam on May 5, 2023, in two shifts. Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh CET exam to get admission into various engineering courses can submit the admission application form without paying any late fees by today, April 10, 2023. They can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.
AP ECET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)
AP ECET 2023 Registration Fees
Candidates who are wishing to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can check the registration fee details given in the table below.
|
Category
|
Fees
|
Other candidates (OC)
|
Rs 600
|
Backward candidates (BC)
|
Rs 550
|
Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) candidates
|
Rs 500
Documents required for AP ECET 2023 registrations
Eligible and interested candidates are required to keep the listed documents or details ready with them before submitting the registration form.
- Qualification examination hall ticket number (diploma/degree)
- SSC or 10th class hall ticket number
- Places of study from 6th class onwards
- Caste category- Mee seva certificate number
- Income certificate- Mee seva certificate number
- Passport-size photograph of the candidate
- Scanned copy of the candidate's signature
- Ration card of the family
- Aadhar card
How to fill out the APECET registration form 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-given steps to complete the registration process. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the information bulletin before applying for the APECET exam 2023.
Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the AP ECET 2023 direct registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: Read all the instructions provided and then click on the proceed button
Step 4: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the application form
Step 5: Make the online payment of APECET registration fee and then click on the submit button to proceed further
Step 6: Take a few printouts of the registration confirmation page for future use
Also Read: TS EAMCET 2023 Application Ends Today Without Late Fee, Apply Soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in