AP ECET Answer Key 2023, Response Sheet Releases, Raise Objections at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET Answer Key 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) has released the response sheets and subject-wise answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET). Candidates can download their preliminary AP ECET answer key pdf at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They do not need to use the login credentials to download the answer key. However, to download the AP ECET response sheet, candidates have to login with their: registration number and hall ticket number.

The officials have also provided the facility to raise objections in the answer key of Manabadi ECET. They can challenge the answer key till June 25 on the official website. Based on the challenges raised, the final answer key and result will be declared.

AP ECET 2023 Response Sheet, Answer Key PDF

Candidates can download their answer key pdf of AP ECET and response sheet by clicking on the links provided below:

Particulars Download Link AP ECET Response Sheet Available Now AP ECET Answer Key Download PDF Here AP ECET Answer Key Objection Window Available Now

How to download Manabadi AP ECET Answer Key 2023?

The officials have released the answer key of ECET online in the form of PDF. To download it, candidates have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on master question papers with preliminary keys

Step 3: A new page with subject-wise pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the respective subject-wise link and download it

How to raise objections in AP ECET Answer Key 2023?

The final date to raise objections against the AP ECET answer key is June 25. No objections will be accepted after the final date. To challenge the answer, candidates can follow the below-provided steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: Key Objections

Step 3: A new login window will appear

Step 4: Enter registration number, ECET hall ticket number and mobile number

Step 5: Click on Get details

Step 6: Select the responses for objection and provide supporting proof. Without proof, the authorities will not accept the objections

