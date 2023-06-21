AP Govt Extends Half Day till June 24 Due to Severe Heatwave, Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Schools: As per the recent updates, the government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to extend the half day in schools to June 24, 2023, due to severe heatwave conditions in the state. According to the released guidelines, the school timings for all the schools is 7.30 to 11.30 am. The school authorities decided to reopen the Andhra Pradesh schools on June 12, 2023.

In spite of postponing reopening, government officials asked school authorities to reopen the schools. But later they were asked to function the schools in half-day mode taking into consideration the adverse effects of the ongoing heat waves till June 17, 2023.

After reviewing the half-day mode, the Commissioner of School Education, S. Suresh Kumar ordered to again extend the half-day school guidelines till June 24, the reports said.

Andhra Pradesh Half Day School Timings

Students can check the half-day school timings in the table below:

School Timings Starting Time 7.30 a.m Closing Time 11.30 am

Schools to provide Breakfast and Mid-day meals to students

The management for all the school authorities in Andhra Pradesh including government, private and aided schools under all the boards have been ordered to provide breakfast i.e. raagi porridge to the students from 8.30 to 9 am, followed by the mid-day meal from 11.30 am to 12 pm.

Moreover, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is expected that some parts of Andhra Pradesh will witness rainfall in the next coming days.

Also Read: JAC Class 10, 12 Answer Sheet Scrutiny Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here