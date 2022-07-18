AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Link Here, Exam on 25 July

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today on 18th July 2022. Once released, candidates can download their AP ICET hall tickets from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. To download the AP ICET 2022 admit card, they will have to log in with their application number and password. They must note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to produce a hard copy of AP ICET admit card along with valid ID proof.

Andhra University is conducting the AP ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET 2022 exam is slated to be conducted on 25th July 2022. The exam will be held in two shift - from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 to 5:30 pm. AP ICET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT).