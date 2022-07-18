AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Link Here, Exam on 25 July

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today on 18th July 2022. Once released, candidates can download their AP ICET hall tickets from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. To download the AP ICET 2022 admit card, they will have to log in with their application number and password. They must note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to produce a hard copy of AP ICET admit card along with valid ID proof.
Andhra University is conducting the AP ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET 2022 exam is slated to be conducted on 25th July 2022. The exam will be held in two shift - from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 to 5:30 pm. AP ICET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT).
How To Download AP ICET 2022 Admit Card?
To download the Andhra Pradesh ICET hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. Further, on the homepage, click on AP ICET Admit Card link and a new page will be displayed. Now, enter the application number and password in the login window. The AP ICET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Without carrying the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to write the exam.
What After Downloading AP ICET 2022 Admit Card?
As per the updates, after downloading the Andhra Pradesh ICET hall ticket, candidates are advised to carefully go through the information printed on the same. The particulars on the hall ticket must match with the official documents at the time of admission. The discrepancy in the details might lead to the cancellation of admission. Therefore, all must go through the AP ICET hall ticket and ensure that there are no errors. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the officials.
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET)
The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is conducted for admissions into the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA). The AP ICET test will consist of the following sections: Analytical, Mathematical, and Communication Ability. The total marks for AP ICET 2022 are 200 with the same number of questions and the exam duration is 150 minutes.