AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 2: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 2 counselling registration process begins tomorrow, November 15, 2023. Students applying for the AP ICET 2023 counselling can apply for the registrations until November 17, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the AP ICET 2023 entrance exams can visit the official website and register to participate in the counselling process.

The AP ICET 2023 counselling web options entry window will open on November 17, 2023. Candidates can enter the choices for the phase 2 counselling allotment round until November 19, 2023.

AP ICET counselling phase 2 registration window will be available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students applying are advised to read through the instructions carefully before registering.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Registration for web counselling November 15 to 17, 2023 Verification of Certificates November 16 to 18, 2023 Exercising of Web Options November 17 to 19, 2023 Change of Web Options November 20, 2023 Allotment of seats for second and final phase counselling November 22, 2023 Reporting to colleges after second and final phase counselling November 23, 2023

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration Phase 2

The AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration window will open tomorrow, November 15, 2023. Students eligible to apply for the AP ICET 2023 counselling can follow the steps given below to register for the counselling round.

Step 1: Visit the AP ICET 2023 counselling website

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2023 counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the details for phase 2 registration

Step 4: Fill out the application and upload the documents

Step 5: Enter the choices for the allotment round

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission

