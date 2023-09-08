  1. Home
  3. AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, check list of documents required

AP ICET Counselling 2023: Candidates can register for Integrated Common Entrance Test phase 1 online at icet-sche.aptonline.in by September 14, 2023. The verification of certificates for AP ICET can be done from September 9 to 16, 2023. Get direct link to apply for MBA/MCA admission here

Updated: Sep 8, 2023 12:33 IST
AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test counselling from today. Candidates who want to apply for admission to MBA and MCA courses can apply online at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to apply for the Manabadi AP ICET counselling is September 14, 2023.

As per the released schedule, the verification of certificates can be done from September 9 to 16, 2023. The AP ICET web options can be exercised from September 19 to 21, 2023. Candidates ranking from first to last will be eligible to participate in the AP ICET counselling.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Manabadi AP ICET Counselling 2023 Dates 

APSCHE has released the schedule for Andhra Pradesh ICET. Candidates can check below the table to know the dates: 

Events

ICET Counselling Dates

AP ICET counselling registration

September 8, 2023

Last date to register 

September 14, 2023

AP ICET counselling verification of uploaded certificates

September 9 to 16, 2023

AP ICET web options entry

September 19 to 21, 2023

Change of AP ICET web options 2023

September 22, 2023

AP ICET seat allotment for first phase 

September 25, 2023

Reporting to colleges after the first phase counselling

September 26, 2023

Commencement of class work

September 27, 2023

Vacancy position submission to APSCHE

September 30, 2023

How to register AP ICET 2023 Counselling? 

Candidates who qualified in the AP ICET 2023 are required to participate in the Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling process. To apply online, they can follow the steps given below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET counselling link available on the home page

Step 3: Register and login to the account

Step 4: Now, fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on submit tab

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

What are the list of documents required for AP ICET 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can check below the list of documents required for Manabadi ICET counselling registration and verification of documents: 

  • AP ICET Hall Ticket
  • AP ICET rank card
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Degree Marks Memos
  • Degree Provisional Certificate
  • Intermediate marks memo/diploma marks memo
  • SSC or its equivalent marks memo
  • Study certificates from Class 9 to degree
  • Residence certificate (in case where candidate has no institutionalized education) in respect of private candidates of AP state
  • Latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate
  • Caste certificate, if applicable

