AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, check list of documents required

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test counselling from today. Candidates who want to apply for admission to MBA and MCA courses can apply online at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to apply for the Manabadi AP ICET counselling is September 14, 2023.

As per the released schedule, the verification of certificates can be done from September 9 to 16, 2023. The AP ICET web options can be exercised from September 19 to 21, 2023. Candidates ranking from first to last will be eligible to participate in the AP ICET counselling.

Manabadi AP ICET Counselling 2023 Dates

APSCHE has released the schedule for Andhra Pradesh ICET. Candidates can check below the table to know the dates:

Events ICET Counselling Dates AP ICET counselling registration September 8, 2023 Last date to register September 14, 2023 AP ICET counselling verification of uploaded certificates September 9 to 16, 2023 AP ICET web options entry September 19 to 21, 2023 Change of AP ICET web options 2023 September 22, 2023 AP ICET seat allotment for first phase September 25, 2023 Reporting to colleges after the first phase counselling September 26, 2023 Commencement of class work September 27, 2023 Vacancy position submission to APSCHE September 30, 2023

How to register AP ICET 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who qualified in the AP ICET 2023 are required to participate in the Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling process. To apply online, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET counselling link available on the home page

Step 3: Register and login to the account

Step 4: Now, fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on submit tab

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

What are the list of documents required for AP ICET 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can check below the list of documents required for Manabadi ICET counselling registration and verification of documents:

AP ICET Hall Ticket

AP ICET rank card

Transfer Certificate

Degree Marks Memos

Degree Provisional Certificate

Intermediate marks memo/diploma marks memo

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificates from Class 9 to degree

Residence certificate (in case where candidate has no institutionalized education) in respect of private candidates of AP state

Latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate

Caste certificate, if applicable

