AP ICET 2025 Web Options Selection Begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Complete Schedule, Counselling Process Here

AP ICET 2025 web options selection has started at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Students who passed the AP ICET exam can choose MBA or MCA colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Important dates like registration, document checking, and seat allotment are announced. Students should verify documents, check college lists, and lock their choices carefully before the deadline.

Jul 16, 2025, 12:12 IST
AP ICET 2025 Web Options Selection Begins
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET 2025 web options on its official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. This process was first planned to start on July 13, 2025, but it got delayed because students’ documents are still being checked. After all documents are verified properly, students can choose their preferred colleges using the web options link.

AP ICET counselling 2025 is for students who passed the AP ICET 2025 exam. It helps them get admission into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh colleges. APSCHE has announced the new date and time for when students can start filling their choices. All students should keep visiting the official website to get updates and know when the web options link becomes active.

AP ICET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Check the schedule for AP ICET 2025 counselling. These are the important dates students need to remember for getting MBA or MCA seats in Andhra Pradesh colleges:

Event

Date

Counselling registration starts

10 July 2025

Last date for registration

14 July 2025

Document checking

11 July to 19 July 2025

Web options (choose your colleges)

16 July to 21 July 2025

Change your web options (if needed)

22 July 2025

Seat allotment result

25 July 2025

When Will AP ICET Web Options 2025 Start?

AP ICET 2025 web options have started today. As the link is active, students can visit the official counselling website to fill their choices. Only those students whose documents are checked and approved can take part in choosing their colleges.

What Should You Do Before Filling AP ICET Web Options 2025?

Candidates can follow the given steps before choosing your colleges in AP ICET 2025:

  • Check if your documents are verified. Make sure your status shows “verified.”

  • See the list of colleges and seats. Know which colleges are available and how many seats they have.

  • Make a list of your favourite colleges and courses. Decide where you want to study first.

  • Fill and lock your choices carefully. Don’t forget to lock your options before the last date.

