AP ICET 2025 Web Options Selection Begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Complete Schedule, Counselling Process Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET 2025 web options on its official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. This process was first planned to start on July 13, 2025, but it got delayed because students’ documents are still being checked. After all documents are verified properly, students can choose their preferred colleges using the web options link.
AP ICET counselling 2025 is for students who passed the AP ICET 2025 exam. It helps them get admission into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh colleges. APSCHE has announced the new date and time for when students can start filling their choices. All students should keep visiting the official website to get updates and know when the web options link becomes active.
AP ICET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Check the schedule for AP ICET 2025 counselling. These are the important dates students need to remember for getting MBA or MCA seats in Andhra Pradesh colleges:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Counselling registration starts
|
10 July 2025
|
Last date for registration
|
14 July 2025
|
Document checking
|
11 July to 19 July 2025
|
Web options (choose your colleges)
|
16 July to 21 July 2025
|
Change your web options (if needed)
|
22 July 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
25 July 2025
When Will AP ICET Web Options 2025 Start?
AP ICET 2025 web options have started today. As the link is active, students can visit the official counselling website to fill their choices. Only those students whose documents are checked and approved can take part in choosing their colleges.
What Should You Do Before Filling AP ICET Web Options 2025?
Candidates can follow the given steps before choosing your colleges in AP ICET 2025:
-
Check if your documents are verified. Make sure your status shows “verified.”
-
See the list of colleges and seats. Know which colleges are available and how many seats they have.
-
Make a list of your favourite colleges and courses. Decide where you want to study first.
-
Fill and lock your choices carefully. Don’t forget to lock your options before the last date.
