AP ICET 2025 Web Options Selection Begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Complete Schedule, Counselling Process Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET 2025 web options on its official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. This process was first planned to start on July 13, 2025, but it got delayed because students’ documents are still being checked. After all documents are verified properly, students can choose their preferred colleges using the web options link.

AP ICET counselling 2025 is for students who passed the AP ICET 2025 exam. It helps them get admission into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh colleges. APSCHE has announced the new date and time for when students can start filling their choices. All students should keep visiting the official website to get updates and know when the web options link becomes active.

Click here: AP ICET 2025 Web Options Selection Link Active