AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates Announced at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling dates of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today on 7th October 2022. Candidates can check the AP ICET counselling dates 2022 on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in as well as here on this page.

All the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam are eligible for AP ICET counselling 2022. As per the released schedule, the authority will begin the AP ICET counselling 2022 registration on 9th October. As per reports, this year as many as 37,326 candidates qualified in AP ICET 2022 that was conducted on 25th July.

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates AP ICET counselling registration 9th to 12th October 2022 AP ICET verification of uploaded certificates 10th to 14th October 2022 AP ICET web option selection 14th to 16th October 2022 Change of web options for AP ICET counselling 17th October 2022 AP ICET seat allotment result 19th October 2022 Reporting at respective institutes 20th to 22nd October 2022

How To Register for AP ICET Counselling 2022?

APSCHE will activate the Andhra Pradesh counselling registration window from 9th October 2022. All the eligible candidates can register to participate in the AP ICET counselling from the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the AP ICET counselling registration and document upload link. Now, on the next page, enter roll number, password, and security pin.

Candidates will have to fill in all the asked details and upload the specified documents. They also have to book their slot and pay the processing/ AP ICET counselling fee in online mode. After completing the procedure, click on the submit tab and download the AP ICET counselling registration form. candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category have to pay Rs.1200 and those belonging to SC/ ST have to pay Rs.600.

List of Documents Required for AP ICET Counselling 2022

Candidates willing to participate in the Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling must keep the following documents ready. They will have to upload these while registration and further get the same for verification too -

AP ICET rankcard

AP ICET admit card

SSC/ Intermediate/ degree marks memo

Bonafide certificate

Transfer certificate (TC)

Character certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate issued by MRO

PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Sports and Games certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Link Here