    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates Announced at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): APSCHE has announced the Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling dates 2022 today on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, AP ICET counselling registration will begin from 9th October 2022. Check complete schedule here

    Updated: Oct 7, 2022 17:34 IST
    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates Announced
    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates Announced

    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling dates of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today on 7th October 2022. Candidates can check the AP ICET counselling dates 2022 on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in as well as here on this page. 

    All the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam are eligible for AP ICET counselling 2022. As per the released schedule, the authority will begin the AP ICET counselling 2022 registration on 9th October. As per reports, this year as many as 37,326 candidates qualified in AP ICET 2022 that was conducted on 25th July.

    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates

    Events

    Dates

    AP ICET counselling registration 

    9th to 12th October 2022

    AP ICET verification of uploaded certificates

    10th to 14th October 2022

    AP ICET web option selection

    14th to 16th October 2022

    Change of web options for AP ICET counselling

    17th October 2022

    AP ICET seat allotment result

    19th October 2022

    Reporting at respective institutes

    20th to 22nd October 2022

    How To Register for AP ICET Counselling 2022? 

    APSCHE will activate the Andhra Pradesh counselling registration window from 9th October 2022. All the eligible candidates can register to participate in the AP ICET counselling from the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the AP ICET counselling registration and document upload link. Now, on the next page, enter roll number, password, and security pin.

    Candidates will have to fill in all the asked details and upload the specified documents. They also have to book their slot and pay the processing/ AP ICET counselling fee in online mode. After completing the procedure, click on the submit tab and download the AP ICET counselling registration form. candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category have to pay Rs.1200 and those belonging to SC/ ST have to pay Rs.600. 

    List of Documents Required for AP ICET Counselling 2022 

    Candidates willing to participate in the Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling must keep the following documents ready. They will have to upload these while registration and further get the same for verification too - 

    • AP ICET rankcard
    • AP ICET admit card
    • SSC/ Intermediate/ degree marks memo
    • Bonafide certificate 
    • Transfer certificate (TC)
    • Character certificate 
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)
    • Income certificate issued by MRO
    • PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Sports and Games certificate (if applicable) 

    Also Read: MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    Who will be called for AP ICET Counselling process?

    Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will be eligible for AP ICET counselling.

    When will AP ICET counselling registration start?

    AP ICET counselling registration will start from 9th October 2022.

    How do I apply for Counselling for AP ICET 2022?

    Candidates have to visit the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in to apply for AP ICET counselling.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification