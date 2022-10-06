MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List To Release Tomorrow, Download at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) tomorrow i.e 7th October 2022. Candidates can check and download the MHT CET provisional merit list 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET merit list by using the login credentials - application ID and date of birth. The Maharashtra CET 2022 merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured by candidates in the entrance test. The final MHT CET merit list will be released on 12th October 2022.

MHT CET Counselling Provisional Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

How To Download MHT CET Counselling Provisional Merit List 2022?

The authorities will release the Maharashtra CET 2022 merit list in online mode on its official website. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org to download the MHT CET provisional merit list 2022. Further, on the homepage, they need to click on MHT CET provisional merit list. A new login window will appear on the screen. Enter application ID and date of birth. The Maharashtra CET merit list will appear on the screen.

MHT CET Counselling Provisional Merit List 2022

Initially, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional MHT CET merit list followed by the final merit list. In the provisional merit list of MHT CET, candidates will be able to raise objections and submit their doubts. After going through the grievances, the officials will release the MHT CET final merit list 2022.

Also, the authorities release a separate MHT CET merit list 2022 for each category - All India/Maharashtra/J&K Migrant/NRI/PIO/OCI/CIWGC/FN candidates. Apart from that, a separate Maharashtra CET merit list will be released for JEE Main qualified candidates.