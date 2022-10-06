    MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List To Release Tomorrow, Download at cetcell.mahacet.org

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: State CET Cell Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra CET 2022 counselling provisional merit list tomorrow on 7th October. Only those who have successfully registered for counselling can download the MHT CET provisional merit list at  cetcell.mahacet.org. Check updates here

    Updated: Oct 6, 2022 18:52 IST
    MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List
    MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List
    MHT CET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) tomorrow i.e 7th October 2022. Candidates can check and download the MHT CET provisional merit list 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. 
     
    Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET merit list by using the login credentials - application ID and date of birth. The Maharashtra CET 2022 merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured by candidates in the entrance test. The final MHT CET merit list will be released on 12th October 2022. 
     
    MHT CET Counselling Provisional Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow) 

    How To Download MHT CET Counselling Provisional Merit List 2022? 

    The authorities will release the Maharashtra CET 2022 merit list in online mode on its official website. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org to download the MHT CET provisional merit list 2022. Further, on the homepage, they need to click on MHT CET provisional merit list. A new login window will appear on the screen. Enter application ID and date of birth. The Maharashtra CET merit list will appear on the screen. 

    MHT CET Counselling Provisional Merit List 2022 

    Initially, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional MHT CET merit list followed by the final merit list. In the provisional merit list of MHT CET, candidates will be able to raise objections and submit their doubts. After going through the grievances, the officials will release the MHT CET final merit list 2022. 
     
    Also, the authorities release a separate MHT CET merit list 2022 for each category - All India/Maharashtra/J&K Migrant/NRI/PIO/OCI/CIWGC/FN candidates. Apart from that, a separate Maharashtra CET merit list will be released for JEE Main qualified candidates.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification