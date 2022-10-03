MHT CET Counselling Registration 2022 To End Tomorrow, Apply Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the Maharashtra CET 2022 counselling registration window tomorrow on 4th October. Candidates who are yet to register for MHT CET counselling can register at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org by 4 PM. To complete MHT CET counselling registration 2022, candidates will have login using - application number, roll number and date of birth.

As per the information released, the candidates who are applying through MHT CET exam will not to pay the counselling registration fee whereas those registering through JEE Main have to pay the fees. The admission to the participating institutions will be done based on rank, choice filling and availability of seats.

MHT CET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Last date register for MHT CET counselling 4th October 2022 MHT CET merit list 10th October 2022 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the candidate 13th to 15th October 2022 Release of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I 18th October 2022 Accepting of seat 19th to 21st October 2022 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II 23rd to 26th October 2022 Release of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II 28th October 2022

How To Register for MHT CET Counselling 2022?

Candidates who have qualified in Maharashtra CET or JEE Main 2022 can register for the counselling round. To complete the registration process, candidates need to pay the registration fees as well. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MHT CET - cetcell.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, they need to click on - MHT CET counselling registration.

3rd Step - Further, they will have to enter the basic details for MHT CET counselling registration.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the form, upload the required documents and those applying through JEE Main exam have to pay the application fees.

5th Step - Submit the form, take a printout for future references.

About Maharashtra CET

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level exam conducted for admission in B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharm courses in Mahrashtra. As per the statistics, 4,14,968 candidates appeared for the MHT CET exam this year. Out of which 11 candidates secured 100 percentile in PCM, whereas, 17 of them obtained 100 percentile in PCB.