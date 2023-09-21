  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised, Registrations Extended Till September 23

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised, Registrations Extended Till September 23

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has revised the schedule for AP ICET 2023 counselling. The last date for students to complete the AP ICET 2023 counselling registration is September 23, 2023. Check complete details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 21, 2023 14:18 IST
AP ICET Revised Schedule Released
AP ICET Revised Schedule Released

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has revised the schedule for AP ICET 2023 counselling. According to the revised dates, the deadline to register for the AP ICET 2023 counselling has been extended. The last date for students to complete their registration process is September 23, 2023. Candidates yet to register for the AP ICET 2023 counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration. 

The schedule for the verification of uploaded documents and the web options entry process has also been extended. Based on the revised dates issued, the AP ICET 2023 document verification will be done till September 25, 2023, and the window for AP ICET web options entry will open on September 26, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration through the link given here.

AP ICET counselling registration window is available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates applying can also click on the counselling registration link given here and complete the registration process. 

AP ICET Registration - Click Here

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule

Particulars

Date

Registration for web counselling

September 8 to 23, 2023

Verification of Certificates

September 9 to 25, 2023

Exercising of Web Options

September 26 to 29, 2023

Change of Web Options 

September 30, 2023

Allotment of seats for first phase counselling

October 3, 2023

Reporting to colleges after the first phase counselling

October 4, 2023

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration Process

The AP ICET 2023 counselling registration window has been extended by APSCHE. Eligible candidates who have not completed the counselling registration process can visit the official website of AP ICET and register before the deadline. Candidates can follow the steps given here to register for the counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the AP ICET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the ICET counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the registrations and complete the fee payment

Step 5: Upload the required documents for verification and fill out the application form

Step 6: Save the applications and click on the final submission

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Released, Check Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023