AP ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised, Registrations Extended Till September 23

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has revised the schedule for AP ICET 2023 counselling. According to the revised dates, the deadline to register for the AP ICET 2023 counselling has been extended. The last date for students to complete their registration process is September 23, 2023. Candidates yet to register for the AP ICET 2023 counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration.

The schedule for the verification of uploaded documents and the web options entry process has also been extended. Based on the revised dates issued, the AP ICET 2023 document verification will be done till September 25, 2023, and the window for AP ICET web options entry will open on September 26, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration through the link given here.

AP ICET counselling registration window is available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates applying can also click on the counselling registration link given here and complete the registration process.

AP ICET Registration - Click Here

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule

Particulars Date Registration for web counselling September 8 to 23, 2023 Verification of Certificates September 9 to 25, 2023 Exercising of Web Options September 26 to 29, 2023 Change of Web Options September 30, 2023 Allotment of seats for first phase counselling October 3, 2023 Reporting to colleges after the first phase counselling October 4, 2023

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration Process

The AP ICET 2023 counselling registration window has been extended by APSCHE. Eligible candidates who have not completed the counselling registration process can visit the official website of AP ICET and register before the deadline. Candidates can follow the steps given here to register for the counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the AP ICET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the ICET counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the registrations and complete the fee payment

Step 5: Upload the required documents for verification and fill out the application form

Step 6: Save the applications and click on the final submission

