  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023 Releases Soon; Details Inside

Breaking News

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023 Releases Soon; Details Inside

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023 will be released soon. Candidates can check out the entire schedule at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Know the steps to apply, and the required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 17, 2023 18:38 IST
AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023
AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will publish the phase 2 counselling dates for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET soon. Candidates will be able to check out the complete schedule on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET Second Counselling 2023 phase will be conducted on the basis of seat availability. If conducted, candidates who could not get a seat in the first phase can apply. The authorities have not provided any information regarding the second phase till now. 

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the table for mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

AP ICET 2nd counselling registration 

October 2023 (expected)

Web Options Entry

To be announced

Change of web options

To be announced

AP ICET 2nd round seat allotment

To be announced

Reporting to the allotted college

To be announced

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to Apply for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

AP ICET 2023 Rank Card

AP ICET 2023 Admit Card

Class 10 and 12 marks sheet

Provisional degree certificate

Degree Certificate

Income certificate

Caste certificate

EWS certificate (If applicable)

Caste certificate

Local state certificate

Also Read: TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment Results Soon; Check Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023