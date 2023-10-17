AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023 Releases Soon; Details Inside

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will publish the phase 2 counselling dates for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET soon. Candidates will be able to check out the complete schedule on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET Second Counselling 2023 phase will be conducted on the basis of seat availability. If conducted, candidates who could not get a seat in the first phase can apply. The authorities have not provided any information regarding the second phase till now.

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the table for mandatory events below:

Events Dates AP ICET 2nd counselling registration October 2023 (expected) Web Options Entry To be announced Change of web options To be announced AP ICET 2nd round seat allotment To be announced Reporting to the allotted college To be announced

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to Apply for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

AP ICET 2023 Rank Card AP ICET 2023 Admit Card Class 10 and 12 marks sheet Provisional degree certificate Degree Certificate Income certificate Caste certificate EWS certificate (If applicable) Caste certificate Local state certificate

Also Read: TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment Results Soon; Check Schedule Here