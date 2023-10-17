AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023 Releases Soon; Details Inside

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will publish the phase 2 counselling dates for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET soon. Candidates will be able to check out the complete schedule on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP ICET Second Counselling 2023 phase will be conducted on the basis of seat availability. If conducted, candidates who could not get a seat in the first phase can apply. The authorities have not provided any information regarding the second phase till now.
AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023
Check out the table for mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AP ICET 2nd counselling registration
|
October 2023 (expected)
|
Web Options Entry
|
To be announced
|
Change of web options
|
To be announced
|
AP ICET 2nd round seat allotment
|
To be announced
|
Reporting to the allotted college
|
To be announced
How to Apply for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
|
AP ICET 2023 Rank Card
|
AP ICET 2023 Admit Card
|
Class 10 and 12 marks sheet
|
Provisional degree certificate
|
Degree Certificate
|
Income certificate
|
Caste certificate
|
EWS certificate (If applicable)
|
Caste certificate
|
Local state certificate
