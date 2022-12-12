    AP PGCET 2022: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check all details here

    Yogi Vermana Univerity, Kadapa will release the seat allotment list tomorrow December 13, 2022, on the online page. Applicants will be able to check their results for phase 2 counselling and for that, they have to log in using their credentials. Students who applied for admission to various postgraduate courses can check the website for more details. 

    Updated: Dec 12, 2022 15:31 IST
    AP PGCET 2022: Yogi Vermana University of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh will declare results for the second phase of seat allotment for admissions to various Postgraduate programmes. All those candidates who applied for the PG admissions 2022 are required to visit the allotted colleges/ institutions for document verification latest by tomorrow. 

    As per the schedule posted on the APPGCET online portal, the online registrations for postgraduate courses started on November 30 and closed on December 5, 2022. The final phase of the online counselling procedure will release the seat allotment list on December 13, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to log in by using the credentials and can download their respective results for further admission process in 2022. 

    APPGCET Admission Process 2022

    Once the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced, selected candidates need to pay the admission fee and download the joining report from the official website. Moreover,  the candidates should report to the allocated colleges in order to confirm their seats and complete the admission process. 

    While reporting to the colleges, candidates will have to carry original certificates, the fee-paid challan, and a joining report at the allocated institute for further verification. Colleges will then verify their original documents and release the allotment order. The AP PGCET 2022 phase 2 exercising of web options was available from December 8 to December 10, 2022. 

    The exercise of web options by the candidates was available from December 8 to 10. AP PGCET is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom, MEd, MPEd, MCJ, etc offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities including Andhra University, Yogi Vemana University, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Sri Venkateswara University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Rayalaseema University, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Cluster University, Vikrama Simhapuri University, Dravidian University, etc.

