AP SSC Model Question Papers 2024 releases, download class 10 subject-wise public exam paper pdf here

AP SSC Question Papers 2024: BSE has released model question papers of Manabadi AP SSC along with blue prints and weightage tables. Students can download the AP 10th class public exam model papers 2024 pdf at bse.ap.gov.in. Get direct link to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 13:43 IST
AP SSC Model Question Papers 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP 10th public exam model question papers, blueprints and weightage tables. The Manabadi AP SSC question papers pdf 2024 has been released for various subjects: Language, Mathematics and Social. Students can download the AP 10th class public exam model papers 2024 online from the official website: bse.ap.gov.in as well as from this page too. 

AP SSC Question Papers 2024 PDF

Students can find the direct link to download the Manabadi SSC questions papers pdf for different subjects from below: 

Subjects 

PDF Link 

1st Language (Telugu)

Download Here 

1st Language (Hindi)

Download Here 

1st Language (Tamil)

Download Here 

1st Language (Kannada)

Download Here 

1st Language (Odia)

Download Here 

1st Language (Urdu)

Download Here 

2nd Language (Telugu)

Download Here 

2nd Language (Hindi)

Download Here 

3rd Language (English)

Download Here 

Mathematics (English - Medium)

Download Here 

Mathematics (Telugu - Medium)

Download Here 

Social (English - Medium)

Download Here 

Social (Telugu - Medium)

Download Here 

How to download Manabadi AP 10th Model Question Papers 2024? 

Students are advised to go through the question papers to check the pattern and weightage. To do so, they need to download the model question papers and blue prints. They can go through the steps to know how to download: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on the link: SSC Public Examination 2024 Model Question Papers, Blue Prints and Weightage Tables

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen with BSEAP SSC model papers 2024

Step 4:  Click on the subject link to download AP SSC question paper pdf  

