Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced, Check Complete Schedule for Assam Combined Entrance Exam at astu.ac.in

Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced: Finally, putting an end to the long wait, Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially announced the Assam CEE 2022 Exam Schedule. Assam Combined Entrance Exam 2022 is a state-level exam that is being held to screen candidates for admission B.Tech.Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the Academic Session 2022-23. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Assam CEE 2022, can check the detailed notification with the exam schedule via the official website – astu.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to access Assam CEE 2022 schedule is also provided below:

Assam CEE 2022 Schedule – Click Here for Official Notification

Assam CEE 2022 Important Dates

As per the schedule released by ASTU, the Assam Combined Entrance Exam 2022 will be held on 3rd July 2022. Prior to the exam, the university will invite applications from interested candidates from 10th to 31st May 2022. Other important exam events for Assam CEE 2022 and their respective dates can be found in the table provided below:

Exam Event Date Online Application Process Begins 10th May 2022 Online Application Process Ends 31st May 2022 Admit Card Release Date 17th June (15 Days prior to the exam) Assam CEE 2022 Exam Date 3rd July 2022 Assam CEE Result 2022 Date By 13th July 2022

Candidates should note that the Assam CEE 2022 entrance exam will be held in a single session from 11 AM to 2 PM in the afternoon.

Assam CEE 2022 Exam Pattern

With the exam notification for Assam CEE 2022 out, it is important for students to also know and be aware of the exam pattern that will be followed for the combined entrance test. The official notification states that the Assam CEE 2022 exam will be based on the syllabus of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The examination will consist of 120 MCQ – Multiple Choice Questions type questions, which will have to be answered in a duration of 3 hours. These questions will be split into three sections i.e., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The detailed break-up of the Assam CEE 2022 Exam pattern has been explained below:

Subject / Section No of Questions Duration Marking Scheme Physics 40 Questions 3 Hours +4 for correct answer, -1 for each incorrect answer Chemistry 40 Questions Mathematics 40 Questions

In terms of marking scheme, the Assam CEE 2022 will follow a +4/-1 marking scheme i.e., 4 marks will be awarded to the candidate for each correct answer, while -1 mark will be deducted from the total score for each incorrect answer.

