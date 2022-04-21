Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced, Check Complete Schedule for Assam Combined Entrance Exam at astu.ac.in

    Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced: ASTU - Assam Science and technology University has officially notified the Assam CEE 2022 Exam Date along with the complete schedule for the state-level combined entrance exam. Download Assam CEE 2022 Exam notification online at astu.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Created On: Apr 21, 2022 17:52 IST
    Modified on: Apr 21, 2022 17:57 IST
    Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced
    Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced

    Assam CEE 2022 Date Announced: Finally, putting an end to the long wait, Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially announced the Assam CEE 2022 Exam Schedule. Assam Combined Entrance Exam 2022 is a state-level exam that is being held to screen candidates for admission B.Tech.Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the Academic Session 2022-23. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Assam CEE 2022, can check the detailed notification with the exam schedule via the official website – astu.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to access Assam CEE 2022 schedule is also provided below:

    Assam CEE 2022 Schedule – Click Here for Official Notification

    Assam CEE 2022 Important Dates

    As per the schedule released by ASTU, the Assam Combined Entrance Exam 2022 will be held on 3rd July 2022. Prior to the exam, the university will invite applications from interested candidates from 10th to 31st May 2022. Other important exam events for Assam CEE 2022 and their respective dates can be found in the table provided below:

    Exam Event

    Date

    Online Application Process Begins

    10th May 2022

    Online Application Process Ends

    31st May 2022

    Admit Card Release Date

    17th June (15 Days prior to the exam)

    Assam CEE 2022 Exam Date

    3rd July 2022

    Assam CEE Result 2022 Date

    By 13th July 2022

    Candidates should note that the Assam CEE 2022 entrance exam will be held in a single session from 11 AM to 2 PM in the afternoon.

    Assam CEE 2022 Exam Pattern

    With the exam notification for Assam CEE 2022 out, it is important for students to also know and be aware of the exam pattern that will be followed for the combined entrance test. The official notification states that the Assam CEE 2022 exam will be based on the syllabus of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The examination will consist of 120 MCQ – Multiple Choice Questions type questions, which will have to be answered in a duration of 3 hours. These questions will be split into three sections i.e., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The detailed break-up of the Assam CEE 2022 Exam pattern has been explained below:

    Subject / Section

    No of Questions

    Duration

    Marking Scheme

    Physics

    40 Questions

    3 Hours

    +4 for correct answer, -1 for each incorrect answer

    Chemistry

    40 Questions

    Mathematics

    40 Questions

    In terms of marking scheme, the Assam CEE 2022 will follow a +4/-1 marking scheme i.e., 4 marks will be awarded to the candidate for each correct answer, while -1 mark will be deducted from the total score for each incorrect answer.

    Also Read: Mumbai University Semester Exams 2022 Commence for third-year students online, check details here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories