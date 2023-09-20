Assam DElED PET Result 2023 Releases Today at scertpet.co.in; Get Direct Link Here

Assam DElED PET Result 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam will declare the Diploma in Elementary Education Pre-Entry Test (DEIED PET) results today: September 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: scertpet.co.in by entering the login details.

The exam is conducted at the state level for granting admissions to a 2-year diploma in elementary education. The authorities conducted the exam on September 10, 2023. Scert Deled Result 2023 is going to be announced within 10 days of the conduction of the exam i.e. on September 20, 2023.

Scert Assam DEIED Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

Assam DElED PET Result 2023 Click Here

How to Check Assam DElED PET Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: scertpet.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: Scert Assam DEIED Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

What After Declaration of Assam DElED PET Result 2023?

After the announcement of results, the counselling will be held between September 22 and 28, 2023. The seat allotment result for 1st round will be out on October 3, 2023. The document verification will be done from October 4 to 5, 2023.

Also Read: AP ICET 2023 Counselling Dates Revised for Phase 1, Registration Ends Today





