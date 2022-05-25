Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Class 10 Results for HSLC Exams Soon, Check at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The D-day for Class 10 students of Assam Board is closing in, as the SEBA HSLC Results are likely to be announced soon. As per the latest update, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam is all set to declare the Assam HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 Annual Board Exams soon. While the exact date and time for the Assam Class 10 Results 2022 is yet to be notified formally, sources close to SEBA have claimed that the HSLC Results may be declared by end of this month.

SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Expected Date

Tentatively, students should expect the SEBA 10th Result 2022 to be declared by 30th May 2022 - Monday. Once declared, students will be provided digital access to their respective Assam Class 10 Results online via the official website - sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Until the SEBA Results are declared for HSLC Exam, students can also stay tuned to the below-given pages and register themselves there to get the latest news and updates about Assam HSLC Results.

4 Lakh Students Await Assam Class 10 Results

As per tentative estimates, around 4 lakh students from across the state have appeared for the SEBA Class 10 Exam 2022 held in March 2022. The HSLC Exam was held over a period of a fortnight i.e., from 15th to 31st March 2022. With nearly two months since the completion of the exam, it is expected that SEBA will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 students soon.

Where to check Assam HSLC Result 2022

Assam Board will declare the SEBA Class 10 Results online in a completely virtual or digital mode. The board has made special arrangements to ensure that students can check their Assam HSLC Results 2022 easily, without having to visit their schools or the board's office. In line with this, the SEBA 10th Results will be published by the board online on the following websites:

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaonline.org

results.jagranjosh.com

assam10.jagranjosh.com

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaonline.org

results.jagranjosh.com

assam10.jagranjosh.com

To access the SEBA HSLC Results, students will need to provide their exam roll number, date of birth and other details on the website. These details would be available on the HSLC Exam hall ticket issued before the examination. Students are advised to keep them ready before the declaration of Assam HSLC Results to avoid any last-minute issues.

