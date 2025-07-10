Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Assam NEET UG 2025: Provisional Merit List Edit Window Closed, Final Merit List Soon at dme.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has closed the window for students to make changes to their Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 provisional merit list. The final merit list will be released on the DME website after incorporating all valid claims. Keep visiting the official website - dme.assam.gov.in for latest updates.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2025, 12:19 IST
Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List Out
Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List Out
Register for Result Updates

Assam NEET UG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has closed the edit window for students to make changes to their Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 provisional merit list. The Assam NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list was issued on July 11, 2025. Candidates were given time to make changes before the release of the final merit list. As per the official notification provided, the final merit list for admissions will be released after incorporating all valid claims. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

The Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 provisional merit list PDF is available on the official website  - dme.assam.gov.in. As per the details provided, 19,809 candidates are eligible to participate in the state counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.   

Assam NEET 2025 Provisional Merit List - Click Here

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Download Merit List

The Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2025 link is available on the official website. Students can download the merit list PDF using the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Assam

Step 2: Click on the Admissions notification section

Step 3: Click on the Provisional Assam State Merit list-NEET-UG 2025 link

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

Assam NEET Merit List 2025: Details Provided

The Assam NEET Merit List 2025 PDF contains the following details

  • Roll number

  • Candidate name

  • Category

  • Marks obtained

  • NEET Rank

  •  Percentile

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News