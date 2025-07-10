Assam NEET UG 2025: Provisional Merit List Edit Window Closed, Final Merit List Soon at dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has closed the edit window for students to make changes to their Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 provisional merit list. The Assam NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list was issued on July 11, 2025. Candidates were given time to make changes before the release of the final merit list. As per the official notification provided, the final merit list for admissions will be released after incorporating all valid claims. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

The Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 provisional merit list PDF is available on the official website - dme.assam.gov.in. As per the details provided, 19,809 candidates are eligible to participate in the state counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.