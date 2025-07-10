Assam NEET UG 2025: Provisional Merit List Edit Window Closed, Final Merit List Soon at dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has closed the edit window for students to make changes to their Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 provisional merit list. The Assam NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list was issued on July 11, 2025. Candidates were given time to make changes before the release of the final merit list. As per the official notification provided, the final merit list for admissions will be released after incorporating all valid claims. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
The Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 provisional merit list PDF is available on the official website - dme.assam.gov.in. As per the details provided, 19,809 candidates are eligible to participate in the state counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.
Assam NEET 2025 Provisional Merit List - Click Here
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Download Merit List
The Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2025 link is available on the official website. Students can download the merit list PDF using the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Assam
Step 2: Click on the Admissions notification section
Step 3: Click on the Provisional Assam State Merit list-NEET-UG 2025 link
Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference
Assam NEET Merit List 2025: Details Provided
The Assam NEET Merit List 2025 PDF contains the following details
-
Roll number
-
Candidate name
-
Category
-
Marks obtained
-
NEET Rank
-
Percentile
