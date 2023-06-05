Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Download DTE Polytechnic Hall Ticket Here

Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 Released: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released the admit card for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test, PAT 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.
According to the schedule, Assam PAT 2023 is going to be conducted on June 18, 2023. Candidates are required to carry Assam PAT admit card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Candidates can check out the exam centre allotted to them on the hallticket. Last year, the exam was held on July 24, 2022.
PAT Admit Card 2023 Download- Direct Link (Available Now)
Assam PAT 2023 Important Dates
Candidates going to appear in the admission test can check out the important events in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Assam PAT admit card 2023 release date
|
June 5, 2023
|
PAT Exam 2023 Assam
|
June 18, 2023
|
Assam PAT Result Date 2023
|
To be notified later
How to Download Assam PAT Admit Card 2023?
Paid applicants can access the hall tickets on the official website of DTE. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the same-
Step 1: Visit the official website: dte.assam.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on pat admit card download link
Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB
Step 4: Submit the login credentials
Step 5: The admission ticket will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the same
Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purposes
|
Assam PAT 2023 Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
Assam Polytechnic Admission Test
|
Conducting Body
|
Directorate of Technical Education, Assam
|
Frequency of Conduct
|
Once a year
|
Exam Level
|
State Level Exam
|
Languages
|
English
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Offline
|
Participating Colleges
|
4
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Number of Seats
|
3525 Seats
