Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Download DTE Polytechnic Hall Ticket Here

Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 is out on dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the hall ticket by entering login details. Check details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 5, 2023 16:29 IST
Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 Released: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released the admit card for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test, PAT 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.

According to the schedule, Assam PAT 2023 is going to be conducted on June 18, 2023. Candidates are required to carry Assam PAT admit card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Candidates can check out the exam centre allotted to them on the hallticket. Last year, the exam was held on July 24, 2022.

PAT Admit Card 2023 Download- Direct Link (Available Now)

Assam PAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates going to appear in the admission test can check out the important events in the table below:

Particulars

Dates

Assam PAT admit card 2023 release date

June 5, 2023

PAT Exam 2023 Assam

June 18, 2023

Assam PAT Result Date 2023

To be notified later

How to Download Assam PAT Admit Card 2023?

Paid applicants can access the hall tickets on the official website of DTE. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website: dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on pat admit card download link

Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The admission ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

Assam PAT 2023 Highlights

Exam Name

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test

Conducting Body

Directorate of Technical Education, Assam

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Exam Level

State Level Exam

Languages

English

Mode of Application

Online

Mode of Exam

Offline

Mode of Counselling

Offline

Participating Colleges

4

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Number of Seats

3525 Seats

