Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Download DTE Polytechnic Hall Ticket Here

Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 Released: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released the admit card for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test, PAT 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.

According to the schedule, Assam PAT 2023 is going to be conducted on June 18, 2023. Candidates are required to carry Assam PAT admit card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Candidates can check out the exam centre allotted to them on the hallticket. Last year, the exam was held on July 24, 2022.

PAT Admit Card 2023 Download- Direct Link (Available Now)

Assam PAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates going to appear in the admission test can check out the important events in the table below:

Particulars Dates Assam PAT admit card 2023 release date June 5, 2023 PAT Exam 2023 Assam June 18, 2023 Assam PAT Result Date 2023 To be notified later

How to Download Assam PAT Admit Card 2023?

Paid applicants can access the hall tickets on the official website of DTE. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website: dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on pat admit card download link

Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The admission ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

Assam PAT 2023 Highlights Exam Name Assam Polytechnic Admission Test Conducting Body Directorate of Technical Education, Assam Frequency of Conduct Once a year Exam Level State Level Exam Languages English Mode of Application Online Mode of Exam Offline Mode of Counselling Offline Participating Colleges 4 Exam Duration 2 Hours Number of Seats 3525 Seats

