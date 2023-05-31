Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 To Release on June 5, Check Exam Date Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Assam PAT Admit Card 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will issue the admit cards for Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) on June 5, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the hall ticket.

State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu shared the Assam PAT admit card 2023 release date on his Twitter handle. According to the official schedule, Assam PAT 2023 will be conducted on June 18, 2023. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must read all instructions and check their allotted centers.

Check Out Official Tweet Here

Attention candidates of PAT-2023 for admission into #Polytechnics. The admit cards will be available to download from 5/6/2023 at https://t.co/L7FAPb4t8n.@diprassam @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/p7PZXQNW5C — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 31, 2023

Assam PAT 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Assam PAT admit card 2023 June 5, 2023 Exam date June 18, 2023 Assam PAT Result Date 2023 To be notified later

How to Download Assam PAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in the admission test must download the admission ticket from the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the applicant login

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- application number and DOB

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, click on Download admit card

Step 6: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

Assam PAT Exam 2023

The authorities will conduct the admission test on June 18, 2023. The Mathematics and Science paper will comprise MCQ-based questions. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks.

Assam PAT 2023 exam will be held at Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Barpeta, Silapathar, Karimganj, Bihpuria, Goalpara, Nalbari, Baihata, Bongaigaon, Diphu, Baksa, Sibsagar, Dhekiajuli, Golaghat, Mangaldoi and Tezpur.

