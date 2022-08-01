Assam PAT Result 2022 Tomorrow, Scorecard link at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT Results 2022: The Assam PAT 2022 result dates have been announced by officials. Assam state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test Results 2022. According to the announcement made, the Assam PAT 2022 Results will be declared on August 2, 2022 at 4 PM. Students will be able to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results on the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education.

Candidates who have appeared for the Assam PAT 2022 exams will be able to check their results through the result login which will be available on the official website. The result link will be available on the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. Students can check below the steps to follow to check the results and the admission [procedure after the results are declared.

#ImportantAnnouncement 👇🏽

The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2.



It will be available online at https://t.co/IzTlnF93zC from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam pic.twitter.com/GgREUwSe4e — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 30, 2022

How to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results?

The Assam PAT 2022 Results will be made available on the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam. Students can download the Assam PAT 2022 Results through the link which will be made available on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education

Step 2: Click on the Assam PAT 2022 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password in the result link provided

Step 4: The Assam PAT 2022 Result s will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Assam Pat 2022 Results for further reference

Assam PAT 2022 exams were conducted in the offline mode on July 24, 2022. Candidates who qualify the PAT exams will be eligible for admissions to the diploma engineering and technology programmes offered in the various polytechnic colleges in the state.

The colleges where candidates can apply for admissions based on the Assam PAT 2022 Scores include Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute.

