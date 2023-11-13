CAT 2023 Mock Test Link Available At iimcat.ac.in, Exams On November 26

CAT 2023 Mock Test: CAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023. With just two weeks remaining for the CAT 2023 exams, students preparing for the exams can now visit the official website and attempt the CAT 2023 mock test. The link for students to attempt the CAT 2023 mock test is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2023 mock test is conducted online. Students who have applied for the CAT 2024 exams can attempt the mock test by logging in using the login credentials provided. Before attempting the mock test, however, students are advised to check through the instructions provided.

The CAT 2024 mock test link is given on the official website of IIM CAT 2023. Students can also click on the direct link given here to appear for the CAT 2023 mock test.

CAT 2023 Mock test - Click Here

How to Attempt CAT 2023 Mock Test

The CAT 2023 mock test link is available on the official website of CAT 2023. Students can follow the steps available here to appear for the mock test.

Step 1: Click on Mock Test Linkv available on the CAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Enter the registration number and password and click on Sign In

Step 3: Read through the general instructions for candidates

Step 4: Click on NEXT to move to the next page

Step 5: Read through the other important Instructions for the candidate

Step 6: . Click on the disclaimer check box on available under other important instructions for candidate

Step 7: Click the link to appear for the mock test

CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023. The exams will be held in the online mode in three slots across designated exam centres. Students appearing for the CAT 2023 exams are advised to download the admit card through the link provided on the official website.

