AUD Admissions 2023: UG Applications Commence Through CUET, Know How to Apply Here

AUD UG Admissions 2023: Ambedkar University has started accepting UG applications for the academic year 2023 in online mode. Interested candidates can register by filling out the registration form at aud.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 23, 2023 13:48 IST
Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2023
Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2023: Ambedkar University has commenced the admission application process for various undergraduate programmes through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) in online mode. Those candidates who are wishing to get admission into AUD can register themselves by visiting the official website- aud.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, the university will close the UG applications on July 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the important instructions given on the official website before submitting the AUD UG application form. As per the information available on the official website, the programme selection will be made available after the CUET results are declared.

AUD UG Applications 2023  - Information Brochure

How to apply for the Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2023?

Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the Ambedkar University undergraduate admissions can follow the below-given steps to submit the application form.

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of Ambedkar University- aud.ac.in
  • Step 2: After this, click on the online application form
  • Step 3: Click on the new registration and enter the required details such as CUET application number, date of birth, security code etc
  • Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials and fill out the necessary details in the AUD UG application form
  • Step 5: Upload all the valid documents in the given format
  • Step 6: Make the payment of the admission fee as prescribed 
  • Step 7: Go through the details and click on the submit button to proceed further
  • Step 8: Download the AUD UG application confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

What to do in case of any discrepancy?

If any candidate faces any kind of technical error or issue, there's no need to worry about it. They can contact the officials by sending them an email mentioned below:

Email ID

admissions@aud.ac.in

