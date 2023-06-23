AUD Admissions 2023: UG Applications Commence Through CUET, Know How to Apply Here

Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2023: Ambedkar University has commenced the admission application process for various undergraduate programmes through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) in online mode. Those candidates who are wishing to get admission into AUD can register themselves by visiting the official website- aud.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, the university will close the UG applications on July 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the important instructions given on the official website before submitting the AUD UG application form. As per the information available on the official website, the programme selection will be made available after the CUET results are declared.

AUD UG Applications 2023 - Information Brochure

How to apply for the Ambedkar University UG Admissions 2023?

Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the Ambedkar University undergraduate admissions can follow the below-given steps to submit the application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Ambedkar University- aud.ac.in

Step 2: After this, click on the online application form

Step 3: Click on the new registration and enter the required details such as CUET application number, date of birth, security code etc

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials and fill out the necessary details in the AUD UG application form

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents in the given format

Step 6: Make the payment of the admission fee as prescribed

Step 7: Go through the details and click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 8: Download the AUD UG application confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

What to do in case of any discrepancy?

If any candidate faces any kind of technical error or issue, there's no need to worry about it. They can contact the officials by sending them an email mentioned below:

Email ID admissions@aud.ac.in

Also Read: CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released for June 24 and 25 Exam, Download Hall Ticket Here