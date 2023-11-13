Ayush NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration, Choice Filling Closes Today, Allotment on November 16

Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will close the registration process for the Ayush NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling process today. According to the schedule given, the Ayush NEET PG round 3 counselling registration window will close at 2 pm today, November 13, 2023. Students must also note that the choice filling and choice locking process window will also close today. The choice locking window will be available from 2 pm onwards.

Based on the choices entered by students in the third round allotment the Ayush NEET PG round 3 allotment result will be announced on November 16, 2023. Students who have applied for the allotment round will be able to check the allotment pdf through the link given on the official website.

The Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 registration and choice filling window is available on the official counselling website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Ayush NEET PG round 3 counselling registration and choice-filling process through the direct link given here.

Ayush NEET PG Counselling - Click Here

How to Register for Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Counselling

The Ayush NEET PG round 3 counselling registration and choice-filling window is available on the official website. Students eligible to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given here to register and enter the choices.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the choices for the allotment round

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

What After Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Counselling

After the Ayush PG round 3 counselling allotment result is announced, students who have been allotted seats will be able to report for admissions from November 17 to 24, 2023. After the third counselling round of admissions is completed, the stray vacancy round will be conducted based on the availability of seats. Students yet to secure a seat in the counselling session can participate in the stray vacancy round.

