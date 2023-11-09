AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begin Today, Apply Until November 13

Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will begin the registration and choice-filling process for Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 today, November 9, 2023. The registration link will be available on the official counselling portal for the postgraduate programmes. Candidates eligible to apply for the PG counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

To participate in the Ayush NEET PG counselling process, students are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided on the official website. After completing the registrations, candidates will be able to fill out the choices for the allotment round. Based on the choices entered, candidates will be allotted seats for the third round of counselling.

Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered in the allotment round. The Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling through the direct link given here.

Ayush NEET PG Counselling Registration - Click Here

How to Register for Ayush NEET PG Counselling Round 3

The Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 registration window will be open until November 13, 2023. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the choices for the allotment round

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

