  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ayush NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Counselling For Deemed Universities Begins Today, Check Documents Required Here

Ayush NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Counselling For Deemed Universities Begins Today, Check Documents Required Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The deemed universities will conduct the Ayush NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round today, November 6, 2023. Candidates can check the list of the documents required here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 6, 2023 13:35 IST
Ayush NEET UG Stray Vacancy Counselling 2023
Ayush NEET UG Stray Vacancy Counselling 2023

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The deemed universities will conduct the Ayush NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round today, November 6, 2023. As per the given details, the admission to this round of Ayush NEET UG 2023 into deemed universities will be done by the respective colleges or institutes instead of the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee. 

As per the given schedule, candidates who are interested in applying for the AYUSH NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023 by the deemed universities can fill out their applications by November 18, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to visit the official website of AACCC - aaccc.gov.in to get the latest updates regarding the counselling scheme, schedule etc. 

Check the official schedule here

Documents required for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023

Candidates applying for the Ayush NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round 2023 are required to submit the below-mentioned documents at the institutes.

  • Provisional allotment letter
  • NEET UG admit card 2023
  • Scorecard/ rank card of NEET UG 2023
  • Mark sheet and pass certificates of classes 10 and 12
  • Passport-size photographs of the candidate
  • Identity proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driver’s licence, voter ID and passport
  • Medical fitness certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner
  • Transfer certificate
  • Category certificate, if any

AYUSH NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023

The counselling committee has also released the final seat allotment result for the AYUSH NEET UG stray vacancy round 2023 online for Govt./Govt. Aided/CU/NI institutes. As per the schedule, the last date to report to their allocated colleges for document verification and admission is November 11, 2023. 

Also Read: GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow, Know How To Edit Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023