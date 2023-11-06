Ayush NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Counselling For Deemed Universities Begins Today, Check Documents Required Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The deemed universities will conduct the Ayush NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round today, November 6, 2023. As per the given details, the admission to this round of Ayush NEET UG 2023 into deemed universities will be done by the respective colleges or institutes instead of the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee.

As per the given schedule, candidates who are interested in applying for the AYUSH NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023 by the deemed universities can fill out their applications by November 18, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to visit the official website of AACCC - aaccc.gov.in to get the latest updates regarding the counselling scheme, schedule etc.

Documents required for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023

Candidates applying for the Ayush NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round 2023 are required to submit the below-mentioned documents at the institutes.

Provisional allotment letter

NEET UG admit card 2023

Scorecard/ rank card of NEET UG 2023

Mark sheet and pass certificates of classes 10 and 12

Passport-size photographs of the candidate

Identity proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driver’s licence, voter ID and passport

Medical fitness certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner

Transfer certificate

Category certificate, if any

AYUSH NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023

The counselling committee has also released the final seat allotment result for the AYUSH NEET UG stray vacancy round 2023 online for Govt./Govt. Aided/CU/NI institutes. As per the schedule, the last date to report to their allocated colleges for document verification and admission is November 11, 2023.

