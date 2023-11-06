GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow, Know How To Edit Here

GATE 2024 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will open the application correction window for the GATE 2024 exam tomorrow, November 7, 2023. Candidates who have already registered for the GATE 2024 exam and are wishing to make the necessary corrections in the registration form can do the same by visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

To make the corrections in the GATE application form, candidates are required to log in through the GOAPS portal online. As per the given schedule, the GATE application form correction facility will be made available for the candidates till November 11, 2023. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in the category, paper, exam city, and other details. IISc Bangalore will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

GATE 2024 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (To be activated tomorrow)

GATE 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the GATE 2024 dates in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Modifications in GATE 2024 application November 7 to 11, 2023 Availability of GATE admit cards for download January 3, 2024 GATE exam February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

How to make corrections in the GATE 2024 application form?

Candidates who have already registered for the GATE exam 2024 and want to make the necessary modifications in the already filled registration form can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do the corrections.

Step 1: Visit the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Login using the necessary login credentials

Step 3: The GATE 2024 application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Make the required corrections and submit the application form

Step 5: Download the GATE application form 2024 and take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2023 Releasing Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Get Steps To Download Here

