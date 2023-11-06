CAT Admit Card 2023 Releasing Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Get Steps To Download Here

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) tomorrow, November 7, 2023, in online mode. Once released, registered candidates who are appearing for the MBA entrance exam can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the direct link to download the CAT admit card 2023 will be made live at 5 pm tomorrow, November 7, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the CAT exam 2023 on November 26, in three sessions. The slot 1 exam starts from 8.30 to 10.30 AM, slot 2 from 12.30 to 2.30 PM and slot 3 will be conducted from 4.30 to 6.30 PM.

CAT Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

Details mentioned on the CAT admit card 2023

After downloading the CAT admit card 2023, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and in case of any error, they must contact/inform the respective officials for the correction. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the CAT 2023 admit card will have the following details:

Candidate's name Application number Date of birth Category PwD status CAT exam date and day of the test CAT slot and test time Reporting/ Entry time at centre Emergency contact Gate closing time of centre CAT test city Google map link of CAT exam centre CAT test centre address CAT 2023 day important instructions

How to download the CAT admit card 2023?

Registered MBA aspirants can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the CAT hall ticket 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registered candidate login link available on the screen

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details to login

Step 5: The direct link to download the CAT admit card 2023 will appear in the new window

Step 6: Download the CAT Hall Ticket 2023 and take a printout of it for future use

