AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Date Extended for Round 1, Apply at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has extended the last date for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling till 15th Novemeber 2022. Now, all the NEET qualified can register for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 at aaccc.gov.in. Along with the extension of the registration date, candidates can also fill up their AYUSH NEET UG counselling choices till 15th November 2022.

NEET-qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 in online mode. Based on AYUSH NEET UG counselling, preferences filled, availability of seats, reservation criteria admission will be granted to the candidates.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022?

It is to be noted that counselling is held for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and seats of central and deemed universities. Candidates can register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - Go to the homepage, click on AYUSH UG Counselling.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and New registration link.

4th Step - Now register by entering all the required details.

5th Step - Further, login and fill up th AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 application form.

6th Step - Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees.

7th Step - Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and take a printout as well.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Official Notice

As per the official notice released, "In view of various queries received from candidates regarding the selection of types of counselling on the AACCC-UG candidate portal for submitting choices(seats) under the National Institute of Ayurveda(NIA), Jaipur, Rajasthan, the AACCC, M/o Ayush has decided to extend the Registration and Choice filling period till 15th November 2022. Further, the registration unlocking facility will also be extended till 12:00 PM of 15th November 2022."