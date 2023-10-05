Bangalore School Timings Decision Up for Review on October 9 Meeting; Check Details Here

Bangalore School Timings: The meeting to decide the revision in Bengaluru school timings has been postponed. The meeting was slated to be held today but is deferred to October 9, 2023. It must be noted that there will be no modification in timings until a verdict comes out of the meeting.

The Karnataka government is planning to bring a slight change in Bangalore school timings to avoid congestion on roads. The State Education Department and other officials will be considering the implementation and other grievances related to the change in timings.

Timing of School in Bangalore and How Will it Affect?

Currently, Bangalore school commences from 8.30 AM onwards. These timings are expected to be set earlier by 1 hour or 30 minutes. The decision will ensure reduced congestion on roads during peak hours.

Bangalore School Timings Change May Adversely Affect Stakeholders

School authorities, private transporters, and parents are concerned about the decision as it may affect the mental and physical health of children and their parents. In order to cope with the situation, they have advised an alternative of deploying more police personnel in major traffic regions.

KAMS General Secretary Comes in Support of Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff

Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary of Associated Management of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) stated that a change in Bangalore school timings will make things hard for parents, students, and even teachers. They will have to wake up more early in the morning which will eventually impact their mental and physical well-being.

UP School Timings Changed

Meanwhile, the UP government has revised the school timings for public schools. Also, the authorities have changed the recess time this year. These changes occur every year and are applicable to all schools across Uttar Pradesh.

