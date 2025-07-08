BCECE Lateral Entry 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Here

News

BCECE Lateral Entry 2025 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the counselling schedule for lateral entry into second-year engineering in 2025. This online procedure, which includes registration, option filling, seat assignment, and document verification, is essential for gaining admission to Bihar's engineering colleges. The dates must be strictly adhered to by the students. Choice filling will start on July 10, 2025, and end on July 13, 2025. The seat matrix will be accessible on July 8, 2025. There will be two rounds of seat distribution, with a mop-up round possible if seats are still available.

Enter your personal details: Once your account has been activated, log in. After carefully filling out all personal information, including contact and demographic details, save.

Submit Documents: Scan and submit your signature and photo in the appropriate size and format (JPEG, less than 100 KB).

Enter Educational Details: Give your academic credentials, including your diploma, board, and passing year, as well as information about your tenth and twelfth grades.

Preview and Final Submit: Examine all of the information you have entered carefully before submitting it. Before submitting the application and making the payment, correct any mistakes.

Pay Application Fee: To complete your application, choose your preferred payment option (online using UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking) and complete the fee transaction.

BCEE LE Counselling 2025: Important dates The fllowing table Given below provides candidates with a list of important dates for BCECE LE counseling in 2025: Event Date Seat matrix posting on website July 8, 2025 Start of online choice filling July 10, 2025 Last date to fill and lock choices July 13, 2025 1st Round provisional seat allotment result July 16, 2025 Objection submission for 1st Round provisional result July 17, 2025 Publication of 1st Round final seat allotment July 19, 2025 Downloading allotment order (1st Round) July 19 to July 22, 2025 Document verification and admission (1st Round) July 21 to July 22, 2025 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result July 28, 2025 Objection submission for 2nd Round provisional result July 29, 2025 Publication of 2nd Round final seat allotment July 31, 2025 Downloading allotment order (2nd Round) July 31 to August 2, 2025 Document verification and admission (2nd Round) August 1 to August 2, 2025

