Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022, Check Subject-Wise Books Here

    NEET 2022 will be conducted on 17th July. The NEET UG questions will be based on these three subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Aspirants must have the best book of NEET UG to prepare and score well in the exam. 

    Created On: Apr 22, 2022 18:28 IST
    Modified on: Apr 22, 2022 18:30 IST
    Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022
    Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022

    NEET 2022: With the medical entrance exam few months away, aspirants must gear up with their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) preparation. To score well, they must have access to some of the best subject-wise books. Going through NEET UG books and study material can help candidates in enhancing their understanding of different concepts. Therefore, having best books of NEET for preparation will assure more chances of securing a good rank. 

    Selecting NEET-UG books is not an easy task. When the stakes are so high and the cut off is rising every year, only the NEET recommended books will help aspirants to stay ahead of the crowd. Candidates must get their hands of NEET UG suject-wise books - Physics, Chemistry and Biology for better preparation. Apart from this, they must also have NEET study materials - NCERT books, reference books and question banks, sample papers etc. Together these will ensure success for the candidates preparing for NEET 2022.

    National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission for admission to 90, 825 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats along with 1,899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER seats. For better preparation, candidates can go through some of the best books for NEET UG exam preparation for Physics, Biology and Chemistry. 

    Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022 

    NEET 2022 question paper is prepared based on the syllabus of Class 11 and Class 12 of these subjects - Biology, Chemistry and Physics. It is advisable that every medical aspirant who wants to crack the NEET with a good score must choose their books carefully and refer to only limited resources. They can go through the below-mentioned NEET UG subject-wise books for preparation - 

    NEET Preparation Books For Biology 

    Name of books

    Author/Publisher 

    Biology Class XI and Class XII

    NCERT 

    Biology

    GR Bathla Publications

    Objective Botany

    Ansari

    Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 

    Trueman

    Objective Biology

    Dinesh

    Biology

    Pradeep Guide

    Important Topics For NEET Biology 

    • Animal/Human Physiology
    • Biological classification
    • Plant Kingdom
    • Plant physiology
    • Structural organization in plants and animals
    • Cell: Structure & Functions

    NEET Preparation Books For Physics 

    Name of books

    Author/Publisher 

    Physics Class XI & Class XII

    NCERT 

    Fundamentals of Physics 

    Halliday, Resnick and Walker

    Fundamental Physics 

    Pradeep

    Concepts of Physics

    H. C. Verma

    Problems in General Physics

    IE Irodov

    Physics for NEET

    DC Pandey

    Important Topics For NEET Physics 

    • Motion of System Of Particles and Rigid Body
    • Current Electricity
    • Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
    • Oscillations and Waves
    • Optics 
    • Electrostatics

    NEET Preparation Books For Chemistry 

    Name of books

    Author/Publisher 

    Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII

    NCERT

    Concise Inorganic Chemistry

    JD Lee

    Practise books (Inorganic) 

    VK Jaiswal

    Practise books (Organic)

    MS Chauhan

    Practise books (Physical)

    N Awasthi 

    Physical Chemistry

    OP Tandon

    Chemistry Guide

    Dinesh 

    ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12

    Modern

    Important Topics For NEET Chemistry 

      • Mole Concept And Molar Masses
      • Stoichiometry
      • Quantum mechanical model of the atom
      • Hybridization
      • The valence shell electron pair repulsion theory
      • Properties of alcohols and properties of phenols 

    How To Get NEET 2022 Preparation Books? 

    Picking up books for NEET UG is an important task. The purpose of getting a book is to get as much utility as possible. Therefore, while getting a book, candidates must take advice from their teachers or mentors, or seniors who know the preparation level or ability to grasp the content or language of a particular book. Also, they must refer to the reviews of the best books for NEET preparation to know how easy it will be to read and understand the books. 

    Also, they must always refer to the latest edition of the NEET books. Also, while getting the books for NEET preparation, students should also check whether along with chapter-wise theoretical content the books also have sufficient practice questions papers. These factors must be kept in mind while getting a NEET 2022 preparation book. 

    Also Read: NEET 2022: Know Important Topics From Biology and Check Preparation Tips

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register For Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories