Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022, Check Subject-Wise Books Here

NEET 2022: With the medical entrance exam few months away, aspirants must gear up with their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) preparation. To score well, they must have access to some of the best subject-wise books. Going through NEET UG books and study material can help candidates in enhancing their understanding of different concepts. Therefore, having best books of NEET for preparation will assure more chances of securing a good rank.

Selecting NEET-UG books is not an easy task. When the stakes are so high and the cut off is rising every year, only the NEET recommended books will help aspirants to stay ahead of the crowd. Candidates must get their hands of NEET UG suject-wise books - Physics, Chemistry and Biology for better preparation. Apart from this, they must also have NEET study materials - NCERT books, reference books and question banks, sample papers etc. Together these will ensure success for the candidates preparing for NEET 2022.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission for admission to 90, 825 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats along with 1,899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER seats. For better preparation, candidates can go through some of the best books for NEET UG exam preparation for Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022

NEET 2022 question paper is prepared based on the syllabus of Class 11 and Class 12 of these subjects - Biology, Chemistry and Physics. It is advisable that every medical aspirant who wants to crack the NEET with a good score must choose their books carefully and refer to only limited resources. They can go through the below-mentioned NEET UG subject-wise books for preparation -

NEET Preparation Books For Biology

Name of books Author/Publisher Biology Class XI and Class XII NCERT Biology GR Bathla Publications Objective Botany Ansari Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 Trueman Objective Biology Dinesh Biology Pradeep Guide

Important Topics For NEET Biology

Animal/Human Physiology

Biological classification

Plant Kingdom

Plant physiology

Structural organization in plants and animals

Cell: Structure & Functions

NEET Preparation Books For Physics

Name of books Author/Publisher Physics Class XI & Class XII NCERT Fundamentals of Physics Halliday, Resnick and Walker Fundamental Physics Pradeep Concepts of Physics H. C. Verma Problems in General Physics IE Irodov Physics for NEET DC Pandey

Important Topics For NEET Physics

Motion of System Of Particles and Rigid Body

Current Electricity

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Oscillations and Waves

Optics

Electrostatics

NEET Preparation Books For Chemistry

Name of books Author/Publisher Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII NCERT Concise Inorganic Chemistry JD Lee Practise books (Inorganic) VK Jaiswal Practise books (Organic) MS Chauhan Practise books (Physical) N Awasthi Physical Chemistry OP Tandon Chemistry Guide Dinesh ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 Modern

Important Topics For NEET Chemistry

Mole Concept And Molar Masses



Stoichiometry



Quantum mechanical model of the atom



Hybridization



The valence shell electron pair repulsion theory



Properties of alcohols and properties of phenols

How To Get NEET 2022 Preparation Books?

Picking up books for NEET UG is an important task. The purpose of getting a book is to get as much utility as possible. Therefore, while getting a book, candidates must take advice from their teachers or mentors, or seniors who know the preparation level or ability to grasp the content or language of a particular book. Also, they must refer to the reviews of the best books for NEET preparation to know how easy it will be to read and understand the books.

Also, they must always refer to the latest edition of the NEET books. Also, while getting the books for NEET preparation, students should also check whether along with chapter-wise theoretical content the books also have sufficient practice questions papers. These factors must be kept in mind while getting a NEET 2022 preparation book.

