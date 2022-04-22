Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022, Check Subject-Wise Books Here

NEET 2022: With the medical entrance exam few months away, aspirants must gear up with their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) preparation. To score well, they must have access to some of the best subject-wise books. Going through NEET UG books and study material can help candidates in enhancing their understanding of different concepts. Therefore, having best books of NEET for preparation will assure more chances of securing a good rank.
Selecting NEET-UG books is not an easy task. When the stakes are so high and the cut off is rising every year, only the NEET recommended books will help aspirants to stay ahead of the crowd. Candidates must get their hands of NEET UG suject-wise books - Physics, Chemistry and Biology for better preparation. Apart from this, they must also have NEET study materials - NCERT books, reference books and question banks, sample papers etc. Together these will ensure success for the candidates preparing for NEET 2022.
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission for admission to 90, 825 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats along with 1,899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER seats. For better preparation, candidates can go through some of the best books for NEET UG exam preparation for Physics, Biology and Chemistry.
Best Books To Prepare For NEET 2022
NEET 2022 question paper is prepared based on the syllabus of Class 11 and Class 12 of these subjects - Biology, Chemistry and Physics. It is advisable that every medical aspirant who wants to crack the NEET with a good score must choose their books carefully and refer to only limited resources. They can go through the below-mentioned NEET UG subject-wise books for preparation -
NEET Preparation Books For Biology
|
Name of books
|
Author/Publisher
|
Biology Class XI and Class XII
|
NCERT
|
Biology
|
GR Bathla Publications
|
Objective Botany
|
Ansari
|
Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2
|
Trueman
|
Objective Biology
|
Dinesh
|
Biology
|
Pradeep Guide
Important Topics For NEET Biology
- Animal/Human Physiology
- Biological classification
- Plant Kingdom
- Plant physiology
- Structural organization in plants and animals
- Cell: Structure & Functions
NEET Preparation Books For Physics
|
Name of books
|
Author/Publisher
|
Physics Class XI & Class XII
|
NCERT
|
Fundamentals of Physics
|
Halliday, Resnick and Walker
|
Fundamental Physics
|
Pradeep
|
Concepts of Physics
|
H. C. Verma
|
Problems in General Physics
|
IE Irodov
|
Physics for NEET
|
DC Pandey
Important Topics For NEET Physics
- Motion of System Of Particles and Rigid Body
- Current Electricity
- Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
- Oscillations and Waves
- Optics
- Electrostatics
NEET Preparation Books For Chemistry
|
Name of books
|
Author/Publisher
|
Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII
|
NCERT
|
Concise Inorganic Chemistry
|
JD Lee
|
Practise books (Inorganic)
|
VK Jaiswal
|
Practise books (Organic)
|
MS Chauhan
|
Practise books (Physical)
|
N Awasthi
|
Physical Chemistry
|
OP Tandon
|
Chemistry Guide
|
Dinesh
|
ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12
|
Modern
Important Topics For NEET Chemistry
- Mole Concept And Molar Masses
- Stoichiometry
- Quantum mechanical model of the atom
- Hybridization
- The valence shell electron pair repulsion theory
- Properties of alcohols and properties of phenols
How To Get NEET 2022 Preparation Books?
Picking up books for NEET UG is an important task. The purpose of getting a book is to get as much utility as possible. Therefore, while getting a book, candidates must take advice from their teachers or mentors, or seniors who know the preparation level or ability to grasp the content or language of a particular book. Also, they must refer to the reviews of the best books for NEET preparation to know how easy it will be to read and understand the books.
Also, they must always refer to the latest edition of the NEET books. Also, while getting the books for NEET preparation, students should also check whether along with chapter-wise theoretical content the books also have sufficient practice questions papers. These factors must be kept in mind while getting a NEET 2022 preparation book.
