BHU Admission 2023 Mop Up Round Registration Begins at bhuonline.in; Get Direct Link, Vacancy Report

BHU Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun the mop-up round registrations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: bhuonline.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is October 10, 2023, i.e. tomorrow.

Candidates who have already applied for BHU Admission 2023 must pay a Rs 1000 fee only during the registration process. However, candidates who are applying for the first time on the BHU Counselling portal will have to pay the registration fee as per the admission registration rules of the university in addition to Rs.1000.

BHU Admission 2023- Rules, Vacancy Report, Registration Link

The direct link to all of them is provided below:

BHU Admission 2023: Who Can Apply for Mop Up Round?

Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria below:

Candidates who applied but had not been granted any seat previously.

Those who were granted seats but could not pay fees or fill preference.

Candidates who paid the fee but their admission got cancelled.

Those who did not register earlier but now are willing and their scores are given to BHU by National Testing Agency.

Who Cannot Apply?

Candidates who have already taken admission/ are holding a seat or have already locked their seat in the counselling process are not eligible and hence, will not be allowed for the Mop-up round.

How to Apply for BHU Admission 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG/PG mop-up round registration link

Step 3: Read the instructions and complete the registration

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: IGNOU Registration Re-Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here To Apply