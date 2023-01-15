    BHU Scientist Awarded Grant for Startup Initiative, Read Details Here

    A scientist at Banaras Hindu University has been honoured with an award that has been presented under the Amrit Grand Challenge Program titled JAN CARE. Also, it is funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. More details have been mentioned below.

    BHU Scientist Allowed Startup under Amrit Grand Challenge
    BHU 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) scientist has been awarded a Stage 1 grant for her start-up initiative. Dr Garima Jain, a scientist at BHU has been working at the Centre for Genetic Disorders. She was given a grant for a startup that was presented under the prestigious Amrit Grand Challenge Programme.

    As per the latest notice, the award has been announced under the Amrit Grand Challenge Program titled JAN CARE. Moreover, it is funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

    BHU scientist Dr Garima Jain is the founder of “mirNOW” and holds her expertise in Cancer Genomics. She targets to improve patients’ healthcare and outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions, a BHU statement stated. Additionally, “mirNOW” is working to develop tests for early, actionable, and personalized diagnoses for cancer and cardiovascular diseases, with the objective of making these solutions accessible to all.

