BHU UG Admission 2023: 5th Round Course Allocation List Out on bhuonline.in; Download Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the 5th round allocation list for admission to UG programmes. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the list on the official website: bhuonline.in. Shortlisted candidates must pay the prescribed fee by today: August 18, 2023, up to 5.59 PM.

The official tweet reads, “Fifth round course allocation for #admission to undergraduate programs (Session 2023-24) has been published. Eligible candidates may deposit fee by 5.59 pm on 18.08.2023. Link available on respective student portals.”

BHU UG Admission 2023 5th Course Allotment- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access allotment is given below:

BHU 5th Course Allotment 2023 Click Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Steps to Download 5th Course Allotment List

Check out the below-mentioned steps to download the allocation:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BHU: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the UG admission section

Step 3: Now, click on the Cut-off program 2023-24 (Round 5) link

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for references

BHU UG Admission 2023: Tie-Breaking Criteria for Inter-Se Ranking

If more than one candidate bags the same position, the following criteria shall be used to break the tie:

The preference will be given to the one with a higher aggregate percentage of marks in the exam. For admission to BSc and BSc (Hons) Ag., the aggregate marks in science will be considered.

If both of them have equal marks in these exams, then the senior candidate will be given an advantage.

