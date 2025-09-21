How Many Types of Solar Eclipses are There?

On September 21, 2025, a solar eclipse will take place. It will be visible from parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including New Zealand, Antarctica, and nearby islands. This eclipse is called a partial solar eclipse. That means the Moon will cover only a part of the Sun. It will look like a small "bite" has been taken out of the Sun's surface. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun. Depending on how they line up, we see different types of eclipses. There are three main types of solar eclipses: total, annular, and partial. Each one looks different and depends on how much of the Sun is covered. In this article, we'll take a look at the various types of solar eclipses. We'll explain how they happen, what makes each one special, and where you can see them. What Are The 4 Types Of Solar Eclipses?

There are four main types of solar eclipses. Each event occurs depending on the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth, as well as the Moon's distance from Earth. Here are the types, with what makes each one special: 1. Total Solar Eclipse The Moon passes directly between Earth and the Sun and is close enough that its apparent size is large enough to cover the Sun's disc completely. Observers in the path of totality see the Sun entirely blocked, darkness falls, and the solar corona becomes visible. 2. Annular Solar Eclipse The alignment is good, but the Moon is a bit farther from Earth, so it appears smaller than the Sun. Because of that, it doesn't cover the Sun completely. At maximum eclipse, you see the "ring of fire" (a bright ring of sunlight around the Moon). 3. Partial Solar Eclipse The Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly aligned, so only part of the Sun is obscured by the Moon.

This can be seen over a wider area — even places not directly in the path of totality or annularity may see a partial eclipse. 4. Hybrid Solar Eclipse (also called Annular-Total) This is a rare combination: along different parts of its path, the eclipse appears as annular in some places and total in others. The shift depends on the curvature of the Earth and the distance of the Moon, so some viewers see the Moon completely covering the Sun, while others see the ring-of-fire effect. Upcoming Eclipse Examples Date Type Where Visible / Notes September 21, 2025 Partial Visible from Australia, Antarctica, parts of the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean. February 17, 2026 Annular Annularity is visible in Antarctica. A partial eclipse will also be seen from southern Africa, parts of South America, Madagascar, etc. August 12, 2026 Total Path of totality goes through Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and just touches Portugal—partial eclipses are visible over wider areas of Europe, parts of North America, the Arctic Ocean, etc. February 6, 2027 Annular The path of annularity crosses Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil.

