School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Sample Paper 2025–26: Download Model Paper PDF FREE

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 10:29 IST

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Sample Paper 2025–26 helps students understand the latest exam pattern, question types, and marking scheme. With the 2026 exam scheduled for 26 February, these resources support focused preparation. Download the sample paper PDF to improve accuracy, boost confidence, and score high in the Sanskrit Communicative exam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Sample Paper 2025–26
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Sample Paper 2025–26

CBSE has officially released the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, and according to it, the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Exam 2026 will be conducted on 26 February 2026. With the exam date now confirmed, students should start their focused and strategic preparation without any delay. 

Sanskrit Communicative requires consistent practice, understanding of grammar rules, command over unseen passages, and familiarity with the marking scheme. To help students prepare effectively, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Sample Paper 2025–26 along with the marking scheme. 

These resources will guide students in understanding the exam pattern, question types, and important scoring areas, ensuring confident and well-planned preparation. Check this article to download the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Sample Paper 2025–26 PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Communicative Sample Paper 2025-26


Question Number

Questions

Marks

                                                    ‘क’ भागः                                        (10 अङ्काः)

अपिठतावबोधनम् 

1

10×½=5

‘ख’ भागः

रचना/कर्मकार्यं (15 अङ्काः)

2

10


2×1=2









2×2=4



3×1=3  

3