Bihar Board Inter 2024 Exam Form Submission Closes Today, Get Application Link Here

BSEB Inter Exam Form 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024 application submission today, November 10, 2023. Schools yet to submit the application form for the BSEB 12th annual exams can visit the official website of the board to submit the annual exam applications.

School authorities are advised to fill out the registration form of the candidates carefully. The link to complete the application form is available on the official website of the board - secondary.biharboardonline.com. To fill up the applications school authorities are required to log in using the username and password. The details provided in the applications will be entered into the admit card for the annual exam.

BSEB 12th Exam Form 2024 - Click Here

BSEB 12th Exam 2024 Application Process

The application form for the Bihar Board inter-annual exams is available on the official website of the board.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board's official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Class 12 annual exam application

Step 3: Login using the username and password

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

Bihar board is set to conduct the BSEB matric and intermediate exam 2024 from February 2024. In order to be issued the admit card for the intermediate annual exams, it is mandatory for school authorities to submit the exam form of the students appearing for the exam in 2024. When filling out the details, authorities are advised to fill in the correct details since the same will be provided in the exam hall ticket and other board certificates.

