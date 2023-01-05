Bihar Board ITI 2023 Registration To Start Today, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

Bihar Board ITI 2023 Registration: As per the tweet released earlier, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the application form of BSEB Industrial Training Institute (ITI) today - January 5, 2023. Candidates can register for Bihar Board ITI 2023 in online mode at the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. They will be able to fill up the Bihar Board ITI 2023 registration form till January 25.

After the deadline, candidates will not be able to submit the Bihar Board ITI application form 2023. Only those candidates who have passed in the first year in ITI and are currently studying or have passed the industrial training can fill the Bihar Board ITI higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) application form.

Bihar Board ITI 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Register for Bihar Board ITI 2023?

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can register for BSEB ITI Language (Hindi and English) in online mode. The board has provided a helpline number 0612-2232074 that can be contacted for any assistance in filling up the online form for making the registration payment. Check the steps to know how to register for Bihar Board ITI 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click the link - higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) examination 2023 district name, institution name & code.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - After registering, login with User ID and password.

5th Step - Fill out the Bihar Board ITI online application form, upload the documents and pay the fee.

6th Step - Lastly, submit the ITI Language form and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2023

Earlier, Anand Kishor, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the examination calendar for the year 2023. As per the announced dates, BSEB Class 12 exam will be held from February 1 to 11. Whereas BSEB class 10 matric exam will be conducted from February 14 to 22. Students can check and download Bihar Board 10, 12 date sheet from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

