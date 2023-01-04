Bihar BSEB ITI Application Form 2023 To Release on January 5, Check Details Here

BSEB ITI Admission 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for BSEB Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Candidates will be able to fill the BSEB ITI application form 2023 from January 5. They will have to apply in online mode at BSEB ITI 2023 at the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply for BSEB ITI 2023 is January 25.

As per the tweet released, it has been mentioned that the candidates who have passed in the first year in ITI and are currently studying or have passed the industrial training can fill the BSEB ITI higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) application form.

How To Apply for BSEB ITI 2023?

Interested candidates can fill up the Bihar Board ITI online form from the official website only. They must apply by the specified date or else their BSEB ITI form will not be accepted. Go through the steps to know how to fill up BSEB ITI application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click the link - higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) examination 2023 district name, institution name & code.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Further, login with ID and password.

5th Step - Fill out the BSEB ITI exam online application form, upload the documents and pay the fee.

6th Step - Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

In case of any issue while filling up the application form for Bihar ITI or if candidates face any other problem then they contact the officials. The board has provided a helpline number 0612-2232074 that can be contacted for any assistance in filling out the online form for making the registration payment.

Bihar Board Class 6th Admission Test Answer Key

Earlier, the officials released the answer key for Bihar Board Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 class 6 admission entrance test on January 3. Candidates can download the BSEB class 6 admission test provisional answer key in online mode at biharboardonline.com. Candidates can raise objections in BSEB class 6 admission test 2022 from January 5 to 8, 2023.

