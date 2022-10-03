    Bihar DELED Result 2022 Expected to be announced soon, Get Result Updates Here

    Bihar D.El.Ed Exam 2022 Results are expected to be announced by this week. Candidates who have appeared for the D.El.Ed 2022 Exams can visit the official website for further updates on the declaration of the results.

    Updated: Oct 3, 2022 13:05 IST
    Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Results
    Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Results

    Bihar D.El.Ed 2022: According to media reports, the Bihar D.El.Ed Exam 2022 Results are expected to be announced by this week. According to media reports, the Bihar School Examination Committee may release the D.El.Ed 2022 Joint Entrance Exam Results 2022 this week especially since the provisional answer key was released on September 23, 2022.  

    Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 exams can check their results through the direct link available on the official website. Candidates were allowed to file objections on the Provisional Answer Key until September 25, 2022. 

    An official confirmation regarding the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Results are yet to be made by the officials from the board. Candidates who have appeared for the D.El.Ed 2022 exams can keep visiting the official website for further communication on the declaration of the results. Students can check the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Results through the link on the official website - bihardeled.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    How to check Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Results 

    As mentioned the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Results will be announced on the official website soon. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the result link provided, Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Results.

    Step 1: Visit the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 official website or click on the link available here

    Step 2: Click on the Result link available on the website

    Step 3: Enter the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Login credentials in the result link given

    Step 4: Download the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 Result for further reference

    Students who qualify the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 exams will be eligible for admission to the two-year D.El.Ed Diploma programme is offered in a total of 306 colleges in Bihar. Students are advised to keep visiting the page to get regular updates on the results on Bihar D.El.Ed. 

