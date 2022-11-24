Bihar DElEd 2022: BSEB Extends Enrollment Last Date Till Nov 26, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the diploma in elementary education (DElEd) enrollment last date today. Now, candidates can enrol for BSEB Bihar DElEd 2022 till November 26, 2022. Based on that, the Bihar BSEB DElED seats will be updated by the training institutes till November 27.

Earlier, the last date for BSEB DElEd 2022 enrollment was November 23, however, it has been extended. Candidates who have been allotted the Bihar DElEd institute in the 1st phase have to compulsorily take admission by depositing a security amount of Rs 3,000. This is applicable for both government and private institutions.

Bihar DElEd 2022 Extension Tweet





Bihar DElEd 2022 Admission Dates

Events Dates Bihar DElEd enrollment deadline November 26, 2022 Seat updating by the training institutes November 27, 2022 Online application for the slide-up process after enrollment November 26, 2022 Bihar DElEd 2nd selection list November 30, 2022 Enrollment on the basis of the 2nd selection list December 1 to 5, 2022 Date of selection of third selection list December 7, 2022 Enrollment period on the basis of the third selection list December 8 to 10, 2022

Bihar DElEd 2022

As per the updates, the applicants who do not enrol in the college allotted on the intimation letter within the stipulated period will be terminated for the next stages. Also, for applicants who have submitted CAF (Common Application Form) online, the first list of only those applicants has been issued. For applicants who have not submitted CAF online, their enrollment will not be taken by any institution under any circumstances.

How To Register Complaint Regarding Bihar BSEB DElEd Enrollment 2022?

Candidates should also note that if the DElEd course-run private training institutes unnecessarily harass in enrollment or demand more than the prescribed amount of Rs 3,000 then they can register a complaint against them at email id– studenthelpdeskdeled22@gmail.com without delay. After investigation of the received complaint, if the allegations are found true, the affiliation will be suspended and cancelled by taking strict action against the concerned training institute.

