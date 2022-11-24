    Bihar DElEd 2022: BSEB Extends Enrollment Last Date Till Nov 26, Get Direct Link Here

    BSEB Bihar DElEd 2022: BSEB has extended the deadline for Bihar DElEd enrollment in institutes till November 26, 2022. The seats will be updated by the training institutes till November 27. Check dates here 

    Updated: Nov 24, 2022 16:28 IST
    BSEB Bihar DElEd 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the diploma in elementary education (DElEd) enrollment last date today. Now, candidates can enrol for BSEB Bihar DElEd 2022 till November 26, 2022. Based on that, the Bihar BSEB DElED seats will be updated by the training institutes till November 27. 

    Earlier, the last date for BSEB DElEd 2022 enrollment was November 23, however, it has been extended. Candidates who have been allotted the Bihar DElEd institute in the 1st phase have to compulsorily take admission by depositing a security amount of Rs 3,000. This is applicable for both government and private institutions.

    Bihar DElEd 2022 Admission Dates

    Events

    Dates 

    Bihar DElEd enrollment deadline

    November 26, 2022

    Seat updating by the training institutes

    November 27, 2022

    Online application for the slide-up process after enrollment

    November 26, 2022

    Bihar DElEd 2nd selection list

    November 30, 2022

    Enrollment on the basis of the 2nd selection list

    December 1 to 5, 2022

    Date of selection of third selection list

    December 7, 2022

    Enrollment period on the basis of the third selection list

    December 8 to 10, 2022

    As per the updates, the applicants who do not enrol in the college allotted on the intimation letter within the stipulated period will be terminated for the next stages. Also, for applicants who have submitted CAF (Common Application Form) online, the first list of only those applicants has been issued. For applicants who have not submitted CAF online, their enrollment will not be taken by any institution under any circumstances. 

    How To Register Complaint Regarding Bihar BSEB DElEd Enrollment 2022? 

    Candidates should also note that if the DElEd course-run private training institutes unnecessarily harass in enrollment or demand more than the prescribed amount of Rs 3,000 then they can register a complaint against them at email id– studenthelpdeskdeled22@gmail.com without delay. After investigation of the received complaint, if the allegations are found true, the affiliation will be suspended and cancelled by taking strict action against the concerned training institute.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
