Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: BCECEB to Announce PGMAC Stray Vacancy Result Today

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the official schedule, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the Bihar NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round result today - November 28. All the registered candidates can check the Bihar NEET PG counselling result 2022 on the official website i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The PGMAC counselling process will begin on November 30. However, candidates can pay the fee till December 1, 2022.

The online willingness for Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy was opened for the candidates who could not secure any seat in earlier rounds. The Bihar NEET PG counselling will provide admission into 50% of state quota seats of PGD, MS, MD DNB degree and diploma courses. BCECEB conducts Bihar NEET PG counselling for admission to PG/MD/MS Diploma courses.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round - Direct Link (Available Today)

How to Check the Bihar NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Result 2022?

Candidates who applied for the PGMAC stray vacancy round can check their results today- November 28. Candidates can check their Bihar NEET PG counselling stray vacancy result at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can follow these steps to download their NEET PG stray vacancy round results -

Step 1:Visit the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the PGMAC tab.

Step 3: Click on NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round result.

Step 4: Enter the application number and password in login window.

Step 5: Click on submit button.

Step 6: The NEET PG Stray Vacancy round result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a few printouts.

List of Documents required for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022?

Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted seats. Once they get the confirmation, they must report to the college within the stipulated time. These are some of the necessary documents that candidates need for the counselling process-

Residential Certificate

Caste Certificate

College leaving certificate

Class 10th original certificate

Passport-size photograph-6 copies

NEET PG Admit Card

NEET PG Scorecard

