Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Apply for UGMAC at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling registration in online mode. Candidates can apply for Bihar medical UG courses in online mode at the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will be able to fill out the Bihar NEET UG counselling registration form by 20th October 2022. The candidates need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of INR 1200 for Unreserved/BC/EBC categories and INR 600 for SC/ST/DQ categories through online mode only e.g. by Credit card/Debit Card/ Net Banking / UPI.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 14th October at 1.19 PM

Through Bihar NEET UG counselling 2022, admission will be granted to 1,151 MBBS and 243 BDS seats under 85% state quota seats. The Bihar NEET 2022 counselling for the remaining 15% AIQ seats, central and deemed universities will be done by MCC.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Bihar NEET UG Counselling Registration 14th October 2022 Last date to apply 20th October 2022 (10 PM) Last date for fee payment 20th October 2022 (11:59 PM) Bihar NEET UG Application Editing Facility 21st October 2022 Bihar NEET UG Ranklist 23rd October 2022 Bihar NEET UG Choice filling and Counselling 23rd October 2022

How To Register for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG entrance exam can take admission to medical and dental colleges of Bihar by registering at the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, click on Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2022. A new page will be displayed on the screen, now enter NEET UG application number and password.

Further, enter all the asked details like - name, marks secured, preferences of courses and colleges etc. Candidates also have to pay the registration fees of Rs. 1200 (all unreserved/BC/EBC) whereas SC/ST/DQ candidates have to pay Rs.600. They can pay the fees in online mode by using Credit card/Debit Card/ Net Banking / UPI.

Bihar NEET UG Merit List

Once the registration for Bihar Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling 2022 gets over, BCECEB will release the merit list with the names of the candidates. To download the Bihar NEET UG merit list 2022, candidates have to enter their UCMAC ID and date of birth as filled in the application form.

